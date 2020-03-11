An Introduction to Powders eBook Now Available in German

We are pleased to confirm that our educational guide ‘An Introduction to Powders’ is now available in German. In addition previous translations, Chinese and Japanese, are also available. The guide is written in a straightforward, easy to understand style, the guide explains how and why powders behave the way they do, and how this impacts powder processing and characterisation. It provides a valuable foundation for those with little prior knowledge of powders as well as being a useful resource for anyone looking to expand their understanding of the factors relevant to product development and processing performance. The translated copies are now available to download at the bottom of this page, alternatively the English copies are available for download here - https://www.freemantech.co.uk/learn/ebooks

Powders are ubiquitous throughout industry with applications ranging from food and cosmetics to pharmaceuticals and ceramics. Understanding powder behaviour is an essential precursor to efficient processing. The booklet, authored by Tim Freeman, Managing Director of Freeman Technology, focusses on how the three components of a powder – the particles, surrounding air and any moisture present - interact to define powder behaviour, and provides answers to the most frequently encountered powder processing issues throughout industry.

In addition to detailing the mechanisms that define powder behaviour, the guide explores the importance of powder flowability across a range of industrial processes. It explains the significance of operational conditions in the context of powder processing and highlights direct correlations between dynamic powder properties and process performance.