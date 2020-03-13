YESTECH’s New Large Area LX-1000 Automated Optical Inspection System Enhances Inspection Capabilities

YESTECH, part of Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONS and a leading supplier of automated optical and conformal coat inspection systems for the electronics industry, announced today the introduction of their all new LX-1000 large area Automated Optical Inspection system.

YESTECH’s LX-1000 in-line, large area automated optical inspection system offers high-speed PCB assembly inspection with exceptional defect coverage, inspecting solder joints and verifying correct part assembly, enabling users to improve quality and increase throughput. Its advanced multi-purpose, double-sided inspection system provides exceptional defect coverage, with dual sided top-down and bottom up viewing sensors, enabling users to improve quality and enhance yields.

Advanced 2D and 3D sensors and newly available image processing technology integrates several techniques, including fringe projection, color inspection, normalized correlation and rule-based algorithms, to provide complete inspection metrology with an unmatched low false failure rate. Programming the LX-1000 is fast and intuitive. Operators typically take less than 60 minutes to create a complete inspection program including solder inspection. The LX-1000 utilizes a standard package library to simplify training and ensure program portability across manufacturing lines.

The LX-1000 is highly effective for selective solder, post wave and connector inspections.

Off-line programming maximizes machine utilization and real-time SPC monitoring provides a valuable yield enhancement solution.

Single or dual sided imaging with full travel imaging sensors

630 mm x 630 mm large inspection area

Optional 3D and/or 2D automated inspection

Up to 100 mm clearance

Heavy duty conveyor options for samples to 15 kg

High defect coverage / low false failure rate

MES / Industry 4.0 compatible

“The LX-1000 AOI is a valuable asset to any organization’s quality control procedure,” said Don Miller, YESTECH Vice President. “The large area, dual-sided inspection offers a tremendous amount of flexibility to our customers, allowing them to inspect a broader range of boards. And as with all our systems, it offers the accuracy and reliability our customers demand.”

Source: https://www.nordson.com/en/divisions/yestech