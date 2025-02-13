Posted in | News | Electronics | Design and Innovation

Nordson Electronics Solutions Introduces the ASYMTEK Select Coat® SL-1040 Ultrasonic Cleaning Station

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in reliable electronics manufacturing technologies, announces their latest technology innovation for conformal coating systems, the ASYMTEK Select Coat® SL-1040 Ultrasonic Cleaning Station (patent pending) to keep nozzles and needles clean, and prevent clogging during production.

The ASYMTEK Select Coat® SL-1040 Ultrasonic Cleaning Station (patent pending) keeps nozzles and needles clean during conformal coating production to help prevent clogging and ensure consistent coating results. The system will be demonstrated in the Nordson booth #3200 at the IPC APEX tradeshow, 18 - 20 March, in Anaheim, California, USA. Image Credit: Nordson

The cleaning process is programmable and is integrated with a self-leveling solvent system. This preventive maintenance helps to stop issues before they occur to sustain smooth conformal coating operations and provide better yields. Integrated with the ASYMTEK Select Coat® SL-1040 conformal coating system, the ultrasonic cleaning station will be demonstrated at the Nordson booth #3200 at the IPC APEX tradeshow, 18 - 20 March, in Anaheim, California, USA.

The ultrasonic cleaning station uses a non-invasive process to remove material build-up adhering to nozzles and needle tips during conformal coating operations. Cavitation bubbles are induced by high-frequency pressure waves to agitate solvent and, without brushing, reach where other cleaning methods cannot touch. This process leads to better production efficiency with less clogging and downtime and more application consistency. Benefits also include reduced costs related to maintenance and repair.

Programmable through ASYMTEK EasyCoat® 6 software, the ultrasonic cleaning station can be set up to run before the coater starts, at the beginning of a coating program, or periodically as the user defines. In addition, the cleaner is integrated with the coater's self-leveling solvent system to automatically maintain the correct solvent level. When the solvent level is low, the system sends a refill notification and continues to run until an operator completes the refill, based upon the user-defined grace period.

