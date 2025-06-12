Nordson Electronics Solutions Develops Panel-Level Packaging Solution for Powertech Technology, Inc. that Achieves Yields Greater than 99 % for Underfilling During Semiconductor Manufacturing

Nordson Electronics Solutions, a global leader in reliable electronics manufacturing technologies, has developed several solutions for panel-level packaging (PLP) during semiconductor manufacturing.

In one particular case, Nordson's customer, Powertech Technology, Inc. (PTI) saw underfill yields improve to greater than 99 % as they plan to transition from wafers to panels in their manufacturing operations. For details about this solution developed in late 2024 and 2025, download the case study here: Customer Success: Powertech Technology Inc. (PTI) Advances Panel Level Packaging with Nordson.

Nordson's industry-leading ASYMTEK Vantage® Series fluid dispensing system equipped with the ASYMTEK IntelliJet® Jetting system is driving innovations for underfilling during semiconductor advanced packaging. Nordson worked with Powertech Technology, Inc. (PTI) to develop a panel-level packaging (PLP) solution that achieves yields greater than 99 % for underfilling during semiconductor manufacturing. Image Credit: Nordson Corporation

PTI, one of the world's top OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies, worked with the Nordson applications team to set up a comprehensive PLP demonstration that achieved high-quality, void-free underfill results at scale, using the industry-leading ASYMTEK Vantage® Series fluid dispensing system, equipped with the ASYMTEK IntelliJet® Jetting system. Nordson's precision technology mitigated warpage and optimized fluid flow while decreasing cycle time by almost 30 %.

Underfill has been pivotal in semiconductor packaging since the adoption of flip-chips in the 1990s. As applications have become more demanding, particularly in high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and advanced architectures like flip-chip and 2.5D/3D ICs, the importance of underfilling to enhance mechanical reliability and thermal performance has grown. Since the beginning, Nordson developed innovations for underfill processes as the industry evolved from PC board, substrate, wafer, and now panel applications.

Nordson's distributor, Jetinn Global Equipment Ltd., supported the advancements discussed in this case study by investing in demonstration equipment and providing expert technical support.