Posted in | Business | Materials Analysis

Submarinergy is Fast Building 5000-Ton Crude Floating Storage Units (CFSU) in May

Composite material shipbuilding company, Submarinergy, is about to deliver the first batch of 5000-ton crude floating storage units(CFSU) in May. These CFSU are used as offshore storage tanks.

Image Credit: Business Wire

As crude oil price dropped to -37 USD per barrel, owning a 5000-ton CFSU, does not only get the owner 35000 barrels of crude oil worth 3.5M USD for free, it also gains the owner 1.3 M USD cash for storing the crude oil.

As the world runs out of oil storage tanks, it's become difficult for many oil traders to take advantage of this opportunity because of the current global shortage of storage facilities.

The CFSU by Submarinergy will provide oil companies and traders opportunity that helps them take advantage of the current negative price of oil and a better storage option.

Submarinergy was founded by a group material scientist who invented composite materials that are 25 times stronger than the same weight of steel. The early application includes dozens of 1000 ton crude tanks.

The non-metal material building Submarinergy lasts more than 50 years in crude and seawater environment.

Submarinergy develops the technology to complete building CFSU in a few weeks, which is shorter compare to 3 years of building time of VLCC storage.

At the moment, Submarinergy is discussing with DNV GL and CCS to ensure smooth and safe ocean navigation.

Submarinergy is also offering 5-year leasing and purchase contracts with its clients.

The company is also planing its 40,000-ton CFSU delivery.

Source: https://www.submarinergy.cn/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Submarinergy . (2020, May 04). Submarinergy is Fast Building 5000-Ton Crude Floating Storage Units (CFSU) in May. AZoM. Retrieved on May 04, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53342.

  • MLA

    Submarinergy . "Submarinergy is Fast Building 5000-Ton Crude Floating Storage Units (CFSU) in May". AZoM. 04 May 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53342>.

  • Chicago

    Submarinergy . "Submarinergy is Fast Building 5000-Ton Crude Floating Storage Units (CFSU) in May". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53342. (accessed May 04, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Submarinergy . 2020. Submarinergy is Fast Building 5000-Ton Crude Floating Storage Units (CFSU) in May. AZoM, viewed 04 May 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53342.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

In this interview, AZoM talks to Michael Cianfrocco, Ph.D, a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan, about Cryo-EM images being held in the cloud.

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

Houston Electron Microscopy

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dennis Manuel, CEO of Houston Electron Microscopy Inc., about their history and applications in electron microscopy.

Houston Electron Microscopy

The Potential of MicroED

In this interview, AZoM talks to Brent Nannenga, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Arizona State University, about MicroED and its potential.

The Potential of MicroED
APEX™ Software for EDS

APEX™ Software for EDS

APEX™ is an intuitive and user-friendly 64-bit software program from EDAX for the collection and analysis of Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy (EDS) data.

From EDAX Inc.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »