VELO3D Qualifies Hastelloy X for Sapphire® 3D Metal Printer, Ideal for Additive Manufacturing of Gas Turbine Engines

Digital manufacturing innovator VELO3D announced today the commercial release of a production process for additively manufactured parts in Hastelloy® X. This is a nickel-based alloy, suitable for the laser powder-bed fusion (LPBF) process, that is exceptionally resistant to corrosion cracking and oxidation. Hastelloy X is most often used to manufacture parts for gas turbine engines for combustion-zone components due to its high temperature strength.

Unicore of a 20-kilowatt microturbine engine, being developed by Sierra Turbines, that was 3D printed on a VELO3D Sapphire metal AM system. The nickel-based alloy is exceptionally resistant to corrosion cracking and oxidation and is most often used to manufacture parts for combustion-zone gas turbine engines due to its high temperature strength. Image courtesy VELO3D

“Power generation applications such as industrial gas turbines are a key focus for VELO3D so it is important that we qualify the right materials to serve that market,” states Benny Buller, founder and CEO of VELO3D. “We will continue to add more of these types of compatible materials that enable customers to print parts they couldn’t before, yet with even better material properties than those produced by traditional manufacturing.”

Air mobility and power generation pioneer Sierra Turbines recently partnered with VELO3D to print a prototype for their 20-kilowatt microturbine engine with a unicore in Hastelloy X. They aim to print 95 percent of their engine through metal additive manufacturing, taking advantage of the design freedom possible through VELO3D’s SupportFree process.

“Sierra Turbines wants to lead aerial and power systems into a new way of manufacturing,” states founder and CEO Roger Smith. “That means pushing the limits of what is possible to create a more heat-resistant, lower maintenance, and higher-performing gas microturbine. VELO3D’s technology makes this the ideal manufacturing solution for turbines.”

VELO3D is well-known for enabling geometric freedom through its patented SupportFree process, which reduces the consideration of support structures for complex passageways, shallow overhangs and low angles. Coupled with their non-contact recoater, VELO3D’s printing process can create the intricate cooling passageways and fuel delivery channels needed to achieve high-output fluid transmission and electrical power.

The company recently announced that a 1-meter tall system will be available in Q4 2020. For the first time with laser powder-bed fusion, meter-tall parts can be printed without support structures, creating new part opportunities for industrial applications.

VELO3D’s Sapphire metal AM printer is now compatible with Titanium64, INCONEL® alloy 718, Aluminum F357, and Hastelloy X. Please complete this form if you would like to inquire about printing a prototype.

Source: https://www.velo3d.com/