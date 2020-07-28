Posted in | Business | Chemistry | Events

KYZEN to Bring Next Generation Stencil Cleaner to NEPCON Asia

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at NEPCON Asia, scheduled to take place Aug. 26-28, 2020 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. The company will showcase the KYZEN® E5631 Next Generation Stencil Cleaner in Stand 1P01.

The award-winning KYZEN E5631 stencil cleaner was formulated to operate at low concentrations (<25 percent) while remaining a top performing product. It provides superior and exceptional cleaning of ALL widely used assembly materials. Additionally, E5631 rinses easily and completely thus reducing typical dry time.

E5631 was formulated with the worker and environment in mind and is a cost-effective solution that quickly and efficiently cleans all types of raw solder paste flux from stencils and A-side misprints. The stencil cleaner is designed to be used at low concentrations and ambient temperature in stencil cleaning processes including spray-in-air, understencil, and ultrasonic systems. 

For more information about KYZEN, or to ask specific technical cleaning questions, visit www.kyzen.com. You may also scan below WeChat QR code to follow KYZEN.

Source: https://kyzen.com/

