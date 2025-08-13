KYZEN Partners with LPW to Elevate High Purity Cleaning with Cutting-Edge Cyclic Nucleation Technology in North America

KYZEN, a global leader in advanced cleaning solutions, has reached a major milestone in high-purity cleaning with the addition of a state-of-the-art Vacuum Cyclic Nucleation System at its North American Application Lab.

Jason Schwartz and Gerhard Koblenzer (CEO of LPW). Image Credit: KYZEN

High-purity cleaning demands stringent control over particulates, organic residues, and surface finishes—critical in industries such as semiconductors, high-end optics, aerospace, and medical manufacturing. While most associate “high purity” with alcohol or filtered water, KYZEN takes it far beyond everyday standards, achieving microscopic precision.

“As one of the few facilities worldwide—and the only one in North America—with a production-scale cyclic nucleation system, we’re uniquely positioned to solve high-stakes cleaning challenges,” said Jason Schwartz, KYZEN's Global Product Line Manager of Evolving and Growing Technologies. “Our chemists and technicians now have an unparalleled platform to innovate, experiment, and deliver results that meet the most rigorous requirements.”

“For the LPW team, KYZEN is an important and trusted partner for manufacturing companies—not only in their North American home market,” said Gerhard Koblenzer, CEO of LPW Reinigungssysteme GmbH. “We have intensively exchanged ideas with KYZEN technicians over the past few years and successfully implemented projects using the cyclic nucleation process. We look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

System Advantages and Market Impact

Breakthrough Capability: Tackles cleaning tasks considered impossible by traditional methods, especially for parts with complex geometries and trapped contaminants.

Tackles cleaning tasks considered impossible by traditional methods, especially for parts with complex geometries and trapped contaminants. Versatile Applications: Supports key sectors including medical, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and remanufacturing.

Supports key sectors including medical, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and remanufacturing. Dual Functionality: Doubles as a rotary basket washer, expanding KYZEN’s in-lab flexibility.

Global Leadership with Local Expertise

KYZEN’s leadership in high-purity cleaning is reinforced by its Global Application Labs, equipped with some of the most versatile and advanced cleaning systems in the world. The integration of the cyclic nucleation system exemplifies how KYZEN turns innovation into real-world solutions for the most demanding cleaning challenges.