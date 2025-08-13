Posted in | News | Clean Technology | New Product

KYZEN Partners with LPW to Elevate High Purity Cleaning with Cutting-Edge Cyclic Nucleation Technology in North America

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

KYZEN, a global leader in advanced cleaning solutions, has reached a major milestone in high-purity cleaning with the addition of a state-of-the-art Vacuum Cyclic Nucleation System at its North American Application Lab.

Jason Schwartz and Gerhard Koblenzer (CEO of LPW). Image Credit: KYZEN

High-purity cleaning demands stringent control over particulates, organic residues, and surface finishes—critical in industries such as semiconductors, high-end optics, aerospace, and medical manufacturing. While most associate “high purity” with alcohol or filtered water, KYZEN takes it far beyond everyday standards, achieving microscopic precision.

Related Stories

“As one of the few facilities worldwide—and the only one in North America—with a production-scale cyclic nucleation system, we’re uniquely positioned to solve high-stakes cleaning challenges,” said Jason Schwartz, KYZEN's Global Product Line Manager of Evolving and Growing Technologies. “Our chemists and technicians now have an unparalleled platform to innovate, experiment, and deliver results that meet the most rigorous requirements.”

“For the LPW team, KYZEN is an important and trusted partner for manufacturing companies—not only in their North American home market,” said Gerhard Koblenzer, CEO of LPW Reinigungssysteme GmbH. “We have intensively exchanged ideas with KYZEN technicians over the past few years and successfully implemented projects using the cyclic nucleation process. We look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

System Advantages and Market Impact

  • Breakthrough Capability: Tackles cleaning tasks considered impossible by traditional methods, especially for parts with complex geometries and trapped contaminants.
  • Versatile Applications: Supports key sectors including medical, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and remanufacturing.
  • Dual Functionality: Doubles as a rotary basket washer, expanding KYZEN’s in-lab flexibility.

Global Leadership with Local Expertise

KYZEN’s leadership in high-purity cleaning is reinforced by its Global Application Labs, equipped with some of the most versatile and advanced cleaning systems in the world. The integration of the cyclic nucleation system exemplifies how KYZEN turns innovation into real-world solutions for the most demanding cleaning challenges.

Source:

KYZEN

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    KYZEN. (2025, August 13). KYZEN Partners with LPW to Elevate High Purity Cleaning with Cutting-Edge Cyclic Nucleation Technology in North America. AZoM. Retrieved on August 13, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64811.

  • MLA

    KYZEN. "KYZEN Partners with LPW to Elevate High Purity Cleaning with Cutting-Edge Cyclic Nucleation Technology in North America". AZoM. 13 August 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64811>.

  • Chicago

    KYZEN. "KYZEN Partners with LPW to Elevate High Purity Cleaning with Cutting-Edge Cyclic Nucleation Technology in North America". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64811. (accessed August 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    KYZEN. 2025. KYZEN Partners with LPW to Elevate High Purity Cleaning with Cutting-Edge Cyclic Nucleation Technology in North America. AZoM, viewed 13 August 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64811.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback