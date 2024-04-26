Posted in | News | Clean Technology | Chemistry

KYZEN to Promote Pair of Stencil Cleaning Chemistries at SMTA Ciudad Jaurez Expo & Tech Forum

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit at the SMTA Ciudad Juarez Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the Injectronic Convention Center in Ciudad Jaurez, Chihuahua, Mexico. During the event the KYZEN Clean Team will focus on understencil cleaning products KYZEN E5631J and CYBERSOLV C8882.

Image Credit: KYZEN

KYZEN’s understencil cleaning chemistries, including KYZEN E5631J and solvent-based cleaning fluid CYBERSOLV C8882, improve overall cleaning efficacy while remaining cost-effective within your cleaning process.

KYZEN E5631J is a ready-to-use, safe alternative to isopropyl alcohol for removing raw solder paste from stencils in online and offline stencil cleaning processes. E5631J is formulated with the worker and environment in mind, and is compatible with common stencils, cleaning equipment and printer manufacturers.

CYBERSOLV C8882 is a solvent-based cleaning fluid designed to specifically clean solder paste, uncured SMT adhesive and flux residue. C8882 dries quickly and leaves no residue when cleaning a range of stencils, mis-printed PCBs, stencil tools and printing squeegees.

KYZEN chemistries effectively meet the demands of an array of unique stencil cleaning challenges and boast compatibility with a variety of cleaning systems and processes.

Source: https://kyzen.com/

