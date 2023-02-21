Posted in | News | Business | Events

Meet with KYZEN at the MCA How Clean Is Clean – Aerospace Expo

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit at the MCA How Clean Is Clean – Aerospace Exhibition, scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, AL. The KYZEN team will discuss the benefits of its METALNOX M6920 VOC Free Solvent Cleaner, METALNOX M6386 Modified Alcohol Solvent Cleaner and METALNOX M6381 Precision Hydrocarbon Solvent Cleaner.

Image Credit: KYZEN

​​​​​​​METALNOX M6920 is a highly effective VOC free cleaning solution intended for use in vapor degreasing equipment, cold cleaning and manual cleaning, and is a suitable replacement for AK225. It has proven compatible with a variety of metal parts, such as stainless steel, copper, iron, aluminum, and titanium. METALNOX M6920 also works well with alloys used in precision cleaning industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, electronics and defense.

METALNOX M6386 is a modified alcohol-based solvent blend designed for use in automated vacuum degreasing parts cleaning machines. The cleaner is highly effective on paraffinic and water-based oils, cutting fluids and milling fluids commonly used to forge and cast metal hardware, fasteners and components.

METALNOX M6381 is a hydrocarbon solvent cleaner formulated for use on non-polar soils and is commonly used to clean parts supplied to the automotive, medical, aerospace, and other high-tech industries. M6381 is most effective in vacuum degreasing, immersion, and manual applications.

As several traditional degreasing solvents face drastic exposure limit restrictions, KYZEN has safe and effective alternatives. KYZEN'S cleaning experts can evaluate your current cleaning process and parameters to help you choose products that will be a good fit with your process, as well as satisfy your cleanliness standards. METALNOX M6920, M6381 and M6386 meet U.S. EPA requirements for your vacuum and vapor degreasing cleaning processes.

