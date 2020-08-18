Car Park "Gorica" in Zagreb Uses CO Gas Measurement Technology from MSR-Electronic

CO gas sensors from MSR protect against toxic, odourless gases.

The company Zagrebparking d.o.o. offers parking facilities throughout Zagreb. Apart from outdoor public parking spaces, they manage 9 public parking garages with a total capacity of almost 3,000 parking spaces, mostly located in the city centre.

The carbon monoxide concentration in the car parks is reliably monitored by a fixed gas alarm system from MSR-Electronic according to EN 50545-1. As a current project, the "Gorica" car park with 370 parking spaces was just completely equipped with new CO gas measurement technology by the MSR partner Aurel d.o.o. Further car parks of the company Zagreb-parking d.o.o. will follow.

Carbon monoxide is a dangerous, toxic gas still greatly underestimated because it has no smell nor taste and is not visible. Many reported cases of carbon monoxide poisoning show that although victims are aware of not being fine, they lose their bearings and cannot save themselves, for example by leaving the building or calling for help. Just like oxygen, CO is absorbed by the body through the lungs during normal breathing. It competes with oxygen by displacing it in the red blood cells, thus reducing the oxygen supply to the heart, brain and other vital organs. In high concentrations, CO kills within minutes.

An increased number of cars leaving at the same time, e.g. after a concert or in a shopping mall garage in bad weather, will eventually lead to a sharp rise in the carbon monoxide level in parking garages. The gas warning system sounds the alarm and the fire brigade is informed at the same time.

The exchangeable sensor system with digitized measured value processing, temperature compensation and self-monitoring for continuous monitoring of the ambient air. The digital gas sensors (type SC2) are used to detect CO, NO 2 and/or LPG in underground car parks, tunnels etc. according to the standard EN 50515-1. The exchangeable sensor system consists of the components sensor board with housing (type SB2) and sensor cartridge (type SC2).

The sensor cartridge has an independent μController for evaluating and storing all relevant measured values and data of the sensor element. The sensor cartridge transfers this data to the sensor board via the internal local bus. Up to 3 sensor cartridges for different gases can be connected to the sensor board. The sensor cartridge can be mounted directly on the basic sensor board or remotely via a remote sensor board (RB2). Via the RS-485 fieldbus interface the basic sensor board communicates with the DGC-06 gas controller - the heart of the fixed gas detection system.

The Digital Gas Controller DGC-06 from MSR has been developed for large systems or even for extensive connections. There is hardly a scenario in gas monitoring which this controller will not cover. Everything is possible, from complex multi-storey car parks to access functions that are activated by gas alarm. The DGC-06 Gas Controller series can monitor and evaluate up to 128 gas sensors, including 96 PolyGard®2 digital and/or 32 analog sensors (4–20 mA). Four freely adjustable alarm thresholds are available per sensor. For alarm messages, the controller system has up to 128 relays with potential-free changeover contact and up to 16 analog outputs with 4–20 mA signal.

Re-calibration by simple exchange on site.

Calibration can be performed by simply exchanging the sensor cartridge or by the integrated, convenient calibration routine with selective access release directly at the system.

The gas detection system from MSR-Electronic conforms to: EN 50545-1, EN 50271, EN 61010-1, DIN/EN 61508, DIN/EN 60079-29-1, ANSI/UL 61010 1 and CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 61010-1.

Further information on MSR products can be found here in the current online catalog or in the web shop: www.msr-24.com.

Source: https://www.msr-electronic.de/en/