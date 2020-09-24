Chillgard 5000 Leak Monitor Expands Refrigerant Gas Library

Now offering an expanded library of 38 refrigerant gases, including Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants, the precision MSA Chillgard® 5000 Refrigerant Leak Monitor is the industry’s most sensitive and selective device of its kind that meets ASHRAE 15 and other safety, environmental, and building code requirements.

Designed for building mechanical rooms, the Chillgard 5000 reads down to the 1 ppm level. This reliable, dependable refrigerant monitor provides an early response to HVAC refrigerant gas leaks, which allows maintenance crews to respond more quickly and to avoid the consequences and costs of hazardous gas leaks. Refrigerant gas is considered a toxic gas and although refrigerants generally have low toxicity, at high concentrations they can displace oxygen. Serious injury or death can result from worker oxygen deficiency.

With its versatile design, the Chillgard 5000 Refrigerant Monitor can be configured to monitor up to six different field-selectable refrigerants and with a choice of 4, 8 or 16 sampling points. It features MSA’s breakthrough photoacoustic infrared (PAIR) sensor technology, which is largely unaffected by temperature or humidity to reduce drift and increase accuracy—without frequent adjustment or maintenance. It has been independently third party tested to the 1 ppm level over temperatures of 32-122 °F (0-50 °C) and 0-95% relative humidity levels.

Should a refrigerant leak occur, the Chillgard 5000 provides a clear visual and audible signal to indicate there is a potentially dangerous, environmentally-harmful, and expensive leak. The expanded library of available gases now includes 38 of the industry’s most common refrigerants monitored over an operating range of 0 to 1000 ppm. Sensor response time at less than 90% of gas reading is under 70 seconds. Built-in diagnostics support predictive maintenance for worry-free use.

With the Chillgard 5000’s predictive diagnostic capability, users are alerted in advance when it’s time to service the sensor, pump, or flow systems before unexpected failure. Calibration is performed away from the sample environment for safe, easy access reducing time spent on maintenance.

With an intuitive user interface, the Chillgard 5000 features a large 7-inch (178 mm) touchscreen color display with real-time dashboard text and graphics, as well as an optional remote display to help meet ASHRAE 15 and EN 378 standards. It is password protected for security, the text is viewable in six languages, and its diagnostic and event logs make for easy inspection and maintenance. Calibration is completed at the touch of a button using the designated calibration port.

The Chillgard 5000 includes a choice of popular communication outputs: 4-20 mA, RS-485 Modbus, RS-485 BACnet MS/TP, BTL. Integrated BACnet and Modbus capability provide digital communication back to a centralized BMS control system. BACnet protocol allows for non-intrusive gas concentration monitoring and alarm status. No configuration is necessary because the data is automatically mapped into the database upon protocol selection.

The Chillgard 5000 is equipped with five internal relays for fault, three levels of alarm and an external horn option. Installation is simple requiring 24 Vdc/Vac power. There are no moving parts for low maintenance and only an annual calibration check is recommended.

Source: https://www.msasafety.com/global