Creaform Announces Creaform Connect: 3D Measurement Solutions Summit

Today, Creaform, a worldwide leader in 3D measurement solutions, announced plans for Creaform Connect: 3D Measurement Solutions Summit, a new virtual tradeshow and conference. Starting with two live days on Nov. 17 and 18, forward-thinking manufacturers, education institutions and businesses can explore Creaform’s latest innovations and engineering services at the event.

Attendees from a wide array of industries, including automotive, aerospace, metalworking and more, will learn how Creaform’s solutions address multiple challenges from product lifecycle management and quality control to reverse engineering, industry 4.0 and beyond. Recently launched products like the MetraSCAN BLACK and new R-Series lineup will be featured along with educational offerings that prepare engineers and designers for tomorrow’s workplace. Discover the most versatile dimensional metrology solutions and services in the market through this virtual summit:

Recently-launched innovations: Experience a new standard in portable and automated metrology through videos, technical specifications, best-practices, case-studies and more.

Experience a new standard in portable and automated metrology through videos, technical specifications, best-practices, case-studies and more. Demonstrations of every solution: Dynamic, interactive virtual booths that showcase 3D technology and services as well as provide opportunities to ask questions about customized applications.

Dynamic, interactive virtual booths that showcase 3D technology and services as well as provide opportunities to ask questions about customized applications. A dozen conference presentations: Talks on a wide range of applications and industries will provide additional learning opportunities and access to leading experts.

Talks on a wide range of applications and industries will provide additional learning opportunities and access to leading experts. Assistance in multiple languages: Creaform’s global team will offer live support via one-on-one chats, group discussions and video calls in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese and on-demand support in additional languages.

Creaform’s global team will offer live support via one-on-one chats, group discussions and video calls in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese and on-demand support in additional languages. Live and on-demand content: Dual format options let attendees interact and experience information at their own pace and convenience.

“2020 changed the tradeshow landscape, but it did not stop the pace of Creaform’s innovations,” said Fanny Truchon, President at Creaform. “This year, Creaform launched the fastest, most accurate 3D portable scanner on the market, a versatile line of automated solutions, new and enhanced options for non-destructive testing and more.”

“We are always searching for new ways to connect and share our technology and insights with the businesses we can provide the most value and impact to internationally,” added Marc-Antoine Schneider, Head of Sales at Creaform. “Through Creaform Connect, we will share our 3D solutions with leaders throughout the manufacturing and transportation industries and beyond.

Following two days of live programming, the virtual tradeshow and conference will continue on demand through Dec. 11, 2020. Visit the Creaform Connect registration page for more information.

Source: https://www.ametekmro.com/