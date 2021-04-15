Posted in | Materials Analysis

AXT Add Oxford Instruments’ Benchtop NMR Products to Their Range of Scientific Solutions

Sydney, Australia, April 15, 2021 - AXT are proud to announce that they have just entered into an agreement with Oxford Instruments Magnetic Resonance, a leading provider of high technology products and services to the world's leading companies and scientific research communities to distribute their range of benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) instruments in Australia and New Zealand.

These instruments enable novel research and optimise quality control for industrial QA/QC and rock core analysis.

Oxford Instruments have a range of benchtop NMR spectrometersand time domain (TD-NMR) relaxometry solutions. These systems redefine NMR analysis making a high-end analytical technique easily available for smaller laboratories by offering it in a compact benchtop configuration with no need for special facilities or cryogens, but still capable of producing research quality results.

Oxford Instruments product range is headlined with X-Pulse, the world's first benchtop NMR to offer unique broadband multi-nuclei selection for identifying molecular structure and monitoring reaction dynamics. This is complemented by the MQC+ range that provides fast, simple and accurate measurement of oil, water, fluorine and fat content delivering robust QA/QC solutions. These systems are designed for applications in the food, agriculture, textiles, polymers, chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil exploration, geochemistry and petrophysics industries.

Barry Jones, Director of Business Development from Oxford Instruments said, "Our range of benchtop NMR instruments make the technique much more widely available and our systems offer a revolution in flexibility and convenience. We are looking forward to expanding the reach of this technology with our partners in Australia, AXT"

Richard Trett, Managing Director at AXT replied, "I've seen how simple these instruments are to operate. In combination with the technique's versatility, I can see this range of products making an impact in both academia and industry in Australia and New Zealand."

For more information on the Oxford Instruments range of NMR instruments, please visit www.axt.com.au/suppliers/oxford-instruments-nmr/.

