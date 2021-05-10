Tibidabo Scientific Industries Announces the Appointment of Gareth Jones as CEO of its UK Subsidiary TQ Scientific Ltd.

Dublin, Ireland & Cambridge, United Kingdom, 10 May, 2021 – Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd (“Tibidabo Scientific”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Gareth Jones as CEO of its UK Subsidiary TQ Scientific Limited with responsibility for its growing family of companies including Photek Ltd, Photonic Science & Engineering Ltd and Scintacor Ltd.

Gareth has over 30 years’ experience in technical manufacturing industries both in the USA and the UK, across a number of companies ranging from SMEs to large multinational corporations. Following an initial focus on the design and manufacture of radiation detector technology, Gareth moved into business development, later joining Photek Ltd in 2004, becoming Managing Director in 2005, a post he continues to retain after the acquisition of Photek by Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd. Gareth has a BSc (hons) degree in Physics from the University of Manchester, Master of Science degree from the George Washington University Business School and a BSc (hons) degree in Mathematics from the Open University.

“We are thrilled to see Gareth grow into his expanded role within the Tibidabo Scientific group of companies,” said Paul Murtagh, Tibidabo Scientific Chairman and CEO. “Gareth brings unparalleled technical and commercial knowledge which will be critical in guiding our company’s path forward. He has done a tremendous job in building Photek Ltd since joining that business and we look forward to him bringing that experience to bear in his expanded role as we execute both our organic and acquisition driven strategic plans.”

About Tibidabo Scientific Industries

Tibidabo Scientific Industries is a global leader and supplier of highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets. We succeed by helping customers push boundaries in radiobiology, stem cell research, high performance imaging, radiation detection, surveillance, space exploration and advanced scintillators.

With our roots dating back to H2S phosphor screens in radar critical to the Allied defence during World War II, the impact of our products is now felt from the deepest recesses of the earth, to cutting edge cancer research, and to the far reaches of space.

Our collaborative approach and expanding global team enable our customers to make smarter decisions and adopt more effective solutions with ground-breaking technologies. Our philosophy, culture and strategy are guided by the Tibidabo Business Matrix (TBM), a customer, quality, performance, and people-oriented management approach with a system of continuous improvement at its core.

For further information, please contact Diane Brau, Corporate Communications [email protected]