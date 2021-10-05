Posted in | News | Aerospace Materials

Allectra's Components Assist Testing in Space Environments

Allectra has provided custom flanges and cables for AstroBio CubeSat (ABCS), a 3U Cubesat hosting a mini laboratory payload based on innovative lab-on chip technology suitable for research in the astrobiology science, biotechnology and pharmaceutical technologies sectors.

Image credit: Allectra

The objective of the project is to test, in space environments, an automatic laboratory based on lab-on-chip technology, able to provide a highly integrated in-situ multiparameter platform that uses immunoassay tests exploiting chemiluminescence detection.

The experiments will aim at evaluating:

The functional tests of the device (delivery of reagents, mixing of chemicals, detection of emitted photons, electronics, data storage and transmission);

The stability of chemicals and biomolecules employed in the experiment and necessary for performing bioassays (e.g., immunoassays exploiting chemiluminescence detection) in space conditions for astrobiological investigations.

In-orbit validation of the proposed technology would represent a significant breakthrough for autonomous execution of bio-analytical experiments in space with potential application in planetary exploration for biomarkers detection, astronauts’ healthcare, space stations’ environmental monitoring and more.

‘The ABCS mission objective is achieved through the use of a sealed payload box. In fact, in the case of ABCS, space vacuum would constitute an issue because of the necessity to handle liquids to perform scientific operations, therefore they have to happen in a pressurized environment to avoid reagents to change state from liquid to gaseous phase because of vacuum. To achieve this objective, and properly seal ABCS hardware and payload while exchanging data to/from the sealed payload box, a flange from Allectra was used. On-ground tests with a pressure sensor verified proper sealing at environmental pressure within the ABCS payload box.’ ABCS.

Find out more about the ABCS Cubesat project.

The Project is supported by Agenzia Spaziale Italiana (ASI) in cooperation with Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica, Osservatorio Astrofisico di Arcetri (INAF-OAA), and School of Aerospace Engineering – Università Sapienza di Roma (UNIROMA1).

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Allectra Limited. (2021, October 05). Allectra's Components Assist Testing in Space Environments. AZoM. Retrieved on October 05, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56902.

  • MLA

    Allectra Limited. "Allectra's Components Assist Testing in Space Environments". AZoM. 05 October 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56902>.

  • Chicago

    Allectra Limited. "Allectra's Components Assist Testing in Space Environments". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56902. (accessed October 05, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Allectra Limited. 2021. Allectra's Components Assist Testing in Space Environments. AZoM, viewed 05 October 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56902.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

A Heated Puck Accessory for the Quest ATR

Specac have released a new heated puck accessory for their Quest ATR, it is capable of analyzing both solid and liquid samples at temperatures ranging up to 110 degrees. This allows for powerful analysis of soaps, trans-fats, and proteins.

From Specac Ltd

More Content from Allectra Limited

See all content from Allectra Limited