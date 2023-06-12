Posted in | News | New Product

Allectra Offers Sub-D Feedthroughs for Type K Thermocouples

7 Thermocouple pairs on a single D15 Feedthrough.

Allectra now offers Sub-D feedthroughs for Type K Thermocouples: 7 Thermocouple pairs on a single D15 feedthrough. Type K is the most common universal thermocouple for a temperature range from -200°C to +1350°C. 

Image Credit: Allectra

210-D15-C40-TCK | 210-D15-C63-3-TCK | 210-D15-C100-8-TCK | 210-D15-K50-TCK and more.

Allectra offers these Sub-D feedthroughs with thermocouple pins Type K.

The upper row uses (+) material and has one pin more than the lower row with (-) material.

The Pins can be distinguished by resistivity for validation, please see the Specifications table below.

The density can be optimized and adjusted to specific requirements in customer specific configurations and also on customer specific flanges.

Combinations with other standard or special feedthroughs are possible.

Specifications

Vacuum: UHV (10-10 mbar and below)
Test Voltage: 500V DC
Temperature: -200°C…+230°C

Accessories

Vacuum side connectors: 211-FS15-PK | 211-FS15-UHV
Air side connectors: 211-FS15-ATC
Crimp pins: 213-PINF-K
Recommended cables: 301-KAP-TCK (Radiation Resistant)
Wires with welded tip: 313-TCK-025-JOINT (blank)
Wire Assemblie:s On request

Materials

(+) Pin: NiCr (Chromel) Class 1
(Resistivity: 72 µΩcm)
(-) Pin: NiAl (Alumel) Class 1
(Resistivity: 27 µΩcm)
Seal: Glass
Body, Flange: Stainless Steel

