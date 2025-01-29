Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Miniature Coaxial 50 Ohm Feedthrough Type SMP

In the world of Ultra-High Vacuum (UHV) technology, the demand for precision, compactness, and high-frequency performance has never been greater. To meet this challenge, Allectra is excited to introduce its latest innovation: Miniature Coaxial 50 Ohm Feedthroughs Type SMP.

Image Credit: Allectra

Precision Design for Compact Applications

Allectra's SMP feedthroughs are engineered for advanced instrumentation and vacuum setups where space is at a premium. Delivering exceptional high-frequency performance up to 14 GHz, these feedthroughs offer unparalleled efficiency in signal transmission while maintaining a minimal footprint. This makes them an ideal choice for applications requiring precision and reliability in confined spaces.

Space-Saving Flange Design

The innovative design of these feedthroughs allows for remarkable space efficiency:

  • CF16 flanges can accommodate up to 4 feedthroughs.
  • CF40 flanges can accommodate up to 15 feedthroughs.

This space-saving capability is critical for setups where maximizing signal density without compromising vacuum integrity is essential.

Miniature Coaxial 50 Ohm Feedthrough Type SMP​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Allectra

A Comprehensive SMP Portfolio

Allectra offers a complete range of SMP feedthroughs and accessories to support diverse application needs:

  • Smooth Bore and Limited Detent SMP Feedthroughs for varied coupling requirements.
  • Radiation-resistant Kapton wire for demanding environments.
  • Ready-made cables and connectors for seamless integration.

Our SMP portfolio is designed to ensure compatibility and ease of use, enabling researchers and engineers to focus on their work without worrying about connectivity challenges.

Target Applications

These Miniature Coaxial SMP feedthroughs are particularly suited for:

  1. Microscopy and Measurement Equipment: Reliable high-frequency RF signal transmission within the confined spaces of larger systems.
  2. Quantum Computing and Research Equipment: Supporting experiments that demand multiple signals in environments where space is limited.
  3. Critical UHV Experiments: Fully compatible with UHV environments, making them ideal for groundbreaking research in physics, material science, and beyond.

Why Choose Allectra?

At Allectra, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality components that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our Miniature Coaxial SMP feedthroughs reflect our commitment to precision engineering, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By combining compact design, high-frequency capability, and exceptional durability, these feedthroughs offer a reliable solution for cutting-edge scientific and industrial applications.

Contact Allectra

For more information about the Miniature Coaxial 50 Ohm Feedthrough Type SMP or to discuss your specific requirements, please contact a member of Allectra's sales team. They're here to help you find the best solution for your application.

