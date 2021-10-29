Axiomtek’s Ultra-Small 1.8” Embedded Board Runs a Bigger World – KIWI310

Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to announce the KIWI310, a high-performance credit card-sized embedded board powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350 with the Intel® integrated Gen9 graphic engine. This extremely compact fanless SBC supports Linux, Android and Windows operating systems, which is ready for versatile AIoT applications in robotics, industrial automation, retail, video surveillance, smart city, and more.

“With rich I/O connectivity and great expansions, the highly integrated KIWI310 was designed to shorten the time to market and reduce development costs. The advanced KIWI310 has one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for integrating the Intel® Movidius™ Myriad X VPU. Thru the M.2 Key E slot, it also supports 5G module to catch up with the trend of 5G business opportunities,” said Kevin Lin, a product manager of the Product Planning Division at Axiomtek.

“Ensuring the overall stability and continuity, the KIWI310 can boot up via USB type C or PoE (with a PoE HAT) as well as the standalone SBC. To comprehensively elevate the IoT capabilities of this embedded board, the KIWI310 supports different types of peripherals, such as PoE modules, temperature sensors, RFID kits, G-sensor, light sensors, LED units, and more. This powerful 1.8” embedded SBC is optimized for various AI and industrial IoT-related applications in the embedded markets.”

Axiomtek’s KIWI310 has onboard LDDR4 for up to 4GB of system memory and eMMC storage for up to 64GB. It can operate in a wide temperature range from 0 °C to 60 °C. To meet customer varied needs, the compact embedded board is equipped with one Gigabit Ethernet port with REALTEK RTL8111 which supports Wake-on-LAN, PXE Boot ROM. Moreover, it has two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and one micro HDMI. A 40-pin header with GPIO signal is available to provide I2C, UART, and GPIO signals. To ensure reliable and stable operation, this 1.8-inch embedded SBC has hardware monitoring function to monitor CPU/system temperature and voltage.

The KIWI310 is now available for purchase. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at [email protected].

Advanced Features

Tiny 1.8-inch embedded board

Intel ® Celeron ® processor N3350 onboard

On-board LPDDR4 for up to 4GB of memory

One GbE LAN and one M.2 Key E

On-board eMMC for up to 64GB

40-pin GPIO

Supports operating system: Linux, Android, Windows

