Axiomtek Launches SDM300S – A New Intel® Smart Display Module-Small (SDM-S) Fits the Thinnest Integrated Displays

Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to introduce the SDM300S, a signage computer module following the newest Intel® Smart Display Module Small (Intel® SDM-S) architecture.

The Axiomtek's SDM300S is powered by the onboard Intel® Pentium® processor N4200 and Celeron® processor N3350 (code name: Apollo Lake) with the Intel® HD Graphics 505 or 500 chipset. The sleekest all-in-one display module measures only 100 x 60 mm (roughly the size of a credit card), which makes for a thinner display. Whether externally plugged in to a display or built in, the high-performance smart display module is optimized for digital signage, interactive kiosks, point of sale (POS) and video walls.

"Axiomtek has developed the SDM300S, a new generation of modular digital signage solution following the new Intel® Smart Display Module Small specification, for the interactive whiteboard and digital signage markets," said Yifei Wang, a product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek. "The SDM300S can be easily connected to a SDM-compliant display via a high-speed PCIe edge connector - which supports 4K resolution displays and video capture and has built-in USB 3.0, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, Serial TX/RX and I2C signals. Nearly a third the size of Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), the design of the SDM300S omits housing so it is well suited for space-constricting applications. We are confident that this new smart display module can deliver maximum performance with the the minimum of implementation and management."

The smart display module-small incorporates high-speed PCIe connectivity with a custom I/O receptacle board that eliminates the need for external I/O. It features one 4GB or 8G LPDDR4 memory onboard, plus an onboard 32/64GB eMMC. The Intel® SDM Small (Intel® SDM-S) module also comes with two USB 3.0 ports and one GbE LAN port (built-in Intel® Ethernet controller i211AT). Additionally, one M.2 Key E 2230 slot is available for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module. The Axiomtek's SDM300S provides scalable functions and features and expand the ability to deliver reliability and performance.

Axiomtek's new SDM300S is available now.

Advanced Features:

Intel ® Smart Display Module Small (Intel ® SDM-S) specification Intel ® Pentium ® processor N4200 & Celeron ® processor N3350 (codename: Apollo Lake)

32/64GB eMMC onboard

One M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth options

Two USB 3.0 and one GbE LAN ports

Easily integrates into the slim display

