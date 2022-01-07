Integrating Microplate Evaporators with Liquid Handling Robots

The Ultravap® Mistral family of microplate evaporators from Porvair Sciences are used in labs worldwide to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent evaporation from 12- to 384-well microplates and vials up to 15 cm tall.

The latest generation of Ultravap® Mistral evaporators are designed with new flat front profile and platform shuttle enabling easy interfacing with liquid-handling robots for increased automation efficiency. Reproducible sample throughput is achieved by proprietary advances in gas injection technology to directly and consistently deliver heated gas in each well and tube. It is however the full RS232 control of every parameter achieved through powerful operating software combined with its open-access design - that enables the Ultravap® Mistral to be easily integrated with liquid handling robots to gain the full benefit of automating microplate dry-down.

The Ultravap® Mistral XT-150 is Porvair’s most advanced evaporator yet, giving significant throughput advantages to laboratories routinely tasked with sample preparation. Faster than centrifugal evaporation for single plates and tube racks, significant increases in sample throughput are achieved through advanced evaporator head technology and an innovative manifold design, which directly injects heated nitrogen (temperatures up to 80 C) into each individual well of the microplate simultaneously.

The Ultravap® Mistral core software has been specially coded to allow simultaneous control of multiple operating units from a single, primary Ultravap® Mistral evaporator. Using the latest CAN interface technology, Ultravap® Mistral units can be connected together in series. A method selected on a primary unit will be automatically distributed over the CAN Bus to all downstream units to run the programme simultaneously.

