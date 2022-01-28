Posted in | News | Materials Science | Materials Analysis

Low Dead Volume Reservoir Trays

Precision manufactured to SBS / SLAS dimensions - Porvair Sciences range of reservoir trays are designed for simple integration with any robotic liquid handling system. 

Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

When pipetting higher value reagent - it is an advantage to reduce the waste or dead volume in your reservoir tray.  Incorporating a low plate profile and a novel 'pyramid bottom' design - Porvair reservoir trays provide easy access to all liquid contents as well as ensuring a low reagent dead volume for 96- and 384-well filling applications. 

The novel pyramid bottom design advantageously provides facility for both low-volume and bulk transfer. Manufactured in a cleanroom production environment – Porvair reservoir trays offer options for a single liquid or a partitioned space for several liquids. With a wide choice of working configurations, as well as liquid volumes, an optimised reservoir tray is now available to suit liquid handling applications using 8 or 12-channel pipettes right through to 96- and 384-tip automated pipetting systems.

Moulded from high purity polypropylene each reservoir tray offers high resistance to heat as well as most organic solvents, acids, and bases.  Available in sterile or non-sterile packs of 25 - Porvair reagent reservoir plates are stackable enabling conservation of storage space. 

For further information on low dead volume reservoir trays to integrate  with your robotic liquid handling system please visit: https://www.microplates.com/reservoirs-1/

Source: https://www.microplates.com/

