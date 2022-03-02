Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Deep Well Plates for High Integrity Biobanking Specimen Storage

Developed for automated applications - Porvair Sciences 96-well polypropylene microplates provide the perfect vessel for Biobanks and Biorepositories looking to store and maintain the integrity of their valuable specimens over prolonged periods of time.

Image Credit: Porvair Sciences

Biobanking is the process by which samples of body fluids or tissue are collected for research use to improve our understanding of health and disease. However, keeping these biological specimens in long-term sample storage conditions comes with a key challenge of how to maintain their sample integrity. To combat this, biobanks and biorepositories are constantly seeking new storage methodologies and solutions that will guarantee better sample quality.

Porvair Sciences designs and manufactures 96-well round deep well plates for biobanks and biorepositories with a 2 ml liquid capacity / well in an automation compatible ANSI / SLAS footprint. Measuring just 45 mm in height – this innovative 2 ml 96-well deep well plate design incorporates features that prevent 'locking' when stacked and enable easy heat sealing.

Manufactured under class 100,000 conditions from ultra-pure grade polypropylene, Porvair Sciences extensive range of 24-, 48- and 96-well deep well plates are certified as RNase / DNase free and contain no measurable contaminants that could otherwise leach out and affect biological specimens.For long term storage at -80 ⁰C, Porvair deep well plates can be heat sealed with a wide choice foils and seals, including DMSO-safe seals, using a Ultraseal range thermal sealer to provide high integrity biological stored specimens. 

Source: http://www.porvair-sciences.com

