PostProcess Offers Novel 3D Post-Printing Capabilities with FDM Support Removal Solution

The new VORSA 500 reduces support removal processing times by over 50%.

PostProcess Technologies announced today a new solution in the company’s lineup of automated, intelligent post-printing solutions for additive manufacturing (AM). The new VORSA 500™ leverages PostProcess’ proven technology for consistent, hands-free support structure removal on 3D printed FDM parts.

Addressing the growing market demand for a software-driven finishing solution, the VORSA 500 provides the fastest cycle times in the industry, reducing support removal processing times by over 50% compared to submersible tank systems. With the ability to process larger batch sizes, the VORSA 500 delivers uniform, high-quality results for every part, regardless of geometry.

Enabled by PostProcess’ patent-pending AUTOMAT3D™ software platform, the VORSA 500 system’s highly engineered Volumetric Velocity Dispersion (VVD) technology utilizes multi-dimensional spray coverage, ensuring fast cycle times without damage to parts. This solution also allows for remarkably quick dry times while maintaining part integrity as parts will not become saturated with detergent, due to the proprietary spray nozzle technology. With user-friendly software controls, operators have control over key process parameters and the ability to optimize cycles to produce consistent end parts.

"The addition of the VORSA 500 to our portfolio demonstrates our continued market leadership in the additive manufacturing post-print space and provides the industry with the fastest FDM support removal solutions” commented Rich Caplow, PostProcess Vice President, Product, “The VORSA 500 delivers on our promise to offer customers higher throughput with an automated and comprehensive FDM support removal solution."

The VORSA 500 will be on display during the launch event on February 3rd. Sign up today at www.postprocess.com/meet-the-vorsa.