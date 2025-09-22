Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | 3D Printing

PostProcess Technologies DEMI 4100 Automated Post-Processing Solution Streamlines SLA Customers' Workflow When Paired with Stratasys Neo800+ Printer

PostProcess Technologies, the leader in automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for additive manufacturing (AM), is highlighting the success of its DEMI 4100 automated resin removal system when paired with the Stratasys Neo800+ stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer based on joint customer feedback.

Leading global customers in automotive, industrial, and service bureaus have reported measurable improvements in throughput, consistency, and safety when pairing the PostProcess® DEMI 4100 system with the Stratasys Neo800 series printers. Purpose-built for large-format SLA applications, the DEMI 4100 system automates resin removal in under 10 minutes with proprietary full-stack technology that ensures consistent, high-quality results. Paired with non-flammable detergent, the system eliminates the need for IPA, dramatically reduces chemical waste by up to 75 %, and creates a safer work environment for operators.

"At Stratasys Direct, we're leveraging the PostProcess DEMI 4100 automated cleaning system alongside the Neo800+ printer to streamline our SLA post-printing workflow," said Sean Schoonmaker, Director of Operations at Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. "The ability to precisely control key parameters such as time, temperature, and agitation ensures consistent, repeatable results while minimizing exposure to harsh chemicals. The DEMI 4100 has also significantly enhanced the cleanliness and safety of our production environment."

The Neo®800+ printer delivers high-precision SLA printing with superior part quality and production efficiency. Now, by integrating the DEMI 4100 into the recommended post-processing step, customers can optimize their additive manufacturing workflow to new levels of speed, safety, and sustainability.

"Stratasys customers demand reliability and efficiency throughout the additive workflow. By recommending the PostProcess DEMI 4100 solution as part of the AM workflow, our Neo series customers are streamlining their end-to-end solution," said Adam Pawloski, Vice President, Manufacturing Solutions at Stratasys.

"The combination of the Neo800+ printer and our DEMI 4100 system delivers a compelling end-to-end workflow for SLA users, bringing proven efficiency and safety to their process," said Dean VonBank, Chief Experience Officer at PostProcess Technologies. "The DEMI 4100 unlocks a scalable, safe, and sustainable solution that complements the precision and throughput of the Stratasys Neo800+."

