ELIX Polymers Will Cover 100% of Its Electricity Consumption From Renewable Sources

ELIX Polymers, a leading thermoplastics company, moves forward in its commitment to climate change. As from 1 October 2022, within the framework of sustainable operations and specifically within framework of the Climate Care programme, the leading company will reduce its environmental footprint by 40% regarding CO 2 emissions associated with energy consumption.

Photo: ELIX Polymers, PR071

ELIX Polymers will cover all its electricity consumption from alternative sources to fossil fuels beginning on 1 October. 100% of the electricity consumed by the Tarragona plant will have the Guarantee of Origin (GO) certified by the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC). This will mean a considerable impact that will allow the company to reduce its CO 2 emissions by approximately 10,800 tonnes per year, which represents a reduction of the total impact by our products of approximately 3.6% in total emissions with respect to 2017.

Francisco Duran, Head of Operations of ELIX Polymers, states that “this puts us one step closer to the priority objective included in our Sustainable Operations programme, which is to decrease the carbon footprint associated with our operations. The use of renewable sources for the electricity supply to our facilities represents a relevant milestone in our plan.”

Furthermore, as a part of the responsibility programme in its supply chain, in 2022 ELIX Polymers took another step towards the integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in the evaluation of its suppliers through an agreement with ECOVADIS to develop and digitise that integration.

“Our commitment goes hand in hand with developing a sustainable operations programme, in which we include the sustainable evaluation of our supply chain and establish collaboration projects, thereby sharing challenges with our main partners. The visibility, traceability and mitigation of the ESG risks of our suppliers strengthens ELIX’s commitment to responsible operation of the business,” adds Narcis Vidal, SCM & Operations Director at ELIX.

The 2020-2025 strategy of ELIX Polymers is based on four strategic areas that, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), have been designated as priorities and relevant for the company:

Fostering a sustainable plastics system, with a clear focus on circularity and the efficient use of resources. Being strongly committed to adapting to and mitigating Climate Change, with the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions (reduction of CO 2 ) and the intensity of the water footprint. Ethical business and a positive contribution to social well-being throughout the value chain. Contributing to reducing the loss of Biodiversity.

Source: http://www.elix-polymers.com