Posted in | News | Business | Events

Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Pfeiffer Vacuum “Future Factory Asslar”

Feb 20 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

As one of the global leading suppliers of vacuum technology, Pfeiffer Vacuum celebrated the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art industrial complex at Berliner Strasse in Asslar on February 16, 2023. The site expansion known as the “Future Factory Asslar” will be brought to life at the premises of the current Pfeiffer Vacuum company. The aim is to significantly expand the company’s manufacturing and logistics capacities.

Successful groundbreaking ceremony of the "Future Factory Asslar" by Pfeiffer Vacuum. Image Credit: Pfeiffer Vacuum

The centerpiece of the development is the 8,000 square meter logistics center with an integrated, fully-automated warehouse. A further 1,000 square meters will be used to create an additional production area as well as a service environment, in which all service areas will work together centrally. The new logistics center should be completed in 2024. In addition, part of an existing building will be modernized at the same time.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Ayla Busch, Supervisory Board Chair of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, and the Management Board team consisting of Dr. Britta Giesen and Wolfgang Ehrk welcomed the County Chief Executive Wolfgang Schuster and Mayor of Asslar Christian Schwarz.

The company is incorporating photovoltaic systems throughout the project, with the plan to feed the electricity generated into the company’s own power network. Heat generated by the production facilities will also be recovered. Charging stations for employees’ electric vehicles are also planned. The goal pursued for the site is to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.

Source: https://www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »