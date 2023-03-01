Posted in | News | Materials Testing

MSA FieldServer™ Gateway’s EtherNet/IP™ Driver Is ODVA® Certified for Seamless Interoperability of Automation & Safety Systems

Mar 1 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Engineers responsible for cloud-based industrial automation and safety systems will find the FieldServer Gateway Product Suite from MSA Safety now provides them with a flexible, proven EtherNet/IP™ driver solution that is certified by the Open DeviceNet Vendors Association (ODVA®).

Image Credit: MSA

MSA’s advanced FieldServer with EtherNet/IP protocol reliably connects to other ODVA certified interoperable devices, controllers, sensors, instruments, and systems all within the same network. Certification of FieldServer’s EtherNet/IP driver by ODVA assures users that MSA’s software has been rigorously reviewed, conformance tested, and meets all the association‘s interoperability standards. 

ODVA’s conformance testing process is objective, independent, and thorough, which means that FieldServer’s compliance with ODVA’s EtherNet/IP driver standards is verified and confirmed without bias. It should be noted that MSA’s FieldServer passed the test the first time and is now an ODVA registered product.

Among the advantages offered by MSA’s FieldServer Gateway products featuring EtherNet/IP protocol is enabling seamless connectivity, as well as swift and secure transfer of data to and from devices. Choosing an ODVA certified EtherNet/IP gateway such as MSA’s FieldServer driver offers users peace-of-mind as they move closer to Industry 4.0.

Source: https://www.msasafety.com/global

