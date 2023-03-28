YINCAE Launches Breakthrough Thermal Underfill: UF 158A2

YINCAE, a leading manufacturer of high-performance electronic materials, has announced the release of its breakthrough product: Thermal Underfill - UF 158A2.

Designed for use in a variety of electronic devices, not only can UF 158A2 replace underfill, silver epoxy paste and thermal pad/paste in one step in CoWoS package, but also provides superior protection and improved thermal management for critical components. By filling the space between the device and the PCB (Printed Circuit Board), Thermal Underfill enhances the structural integrity of the assembly while reducing stress on solder joints.

UF 158A2 is ideal for use in high-reliability applications where temperature cycling, shock, and vibration can cause damage to electronic components. The product features excellent thermal conductivity and high-temperature stability, ensuring optimal performance even in the most demanding environments.

"We are excited to introduce UF 158A2 to our product portfolio. Our team of engineers and scientists have worked tirelessly to develop a product that meets the growing demands of the electronics industry. We believe that UF 158A2 will provide our customers with a reliable and cost-effective solution: 1). Fast flow and easy to underfill 100x100 mm chip (20µ gap); 2) Shorten Manufacturing Process; 3). High thermal conductivity 3-4W/mk; 4). Snap cure and reworkable; 5). Huge cost saving, for their thermal management needs." Dr. Wusheng Yin, CEO of YINCAE

UF 158A2 is available in a variety of formulations to suit different application requirements. The product is easy to apply and can be cured at low temperatures, making it suitable for use with a range of electronic devices. With its exceptional performance, reliability, and ease of use, UF 158A2 is set to become a key player in the electronics industry.

For more information on YINCAE’s UF 158A2 underfill, or to learn more about the YINCAE product range, please email us at: [email protected] You can also find more information by visiting our website at: www.yincae.com