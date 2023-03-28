Posted in | News | Electronics

YINCAE Launches Breakthrough Thermal Underfill: UF 158A2

YINCAE, a leading manufacturer of high-performance electronic materials, has announced the release of its breakthrough product: Thermal Underfill - UF 158A2.

Designed for use in a variety of electronic devices, not only can UF 158A2 replace underfill, silver epoxy paste and thermal pad/paste in one step in CoWoS package, but also provides superior protection and improved thermal management for critical components. By filling the space between the device and the PCB (Printed Circuit Board), Thermal Underfill enhances the structural integrity of the assembly while reducing stress on solder joints.

UF 158A2 is ideal for use in high-reliability applications where temperature cycling, shock, and vibration can cause damage to electronic components. The product features excellent thermal conductivity and high-temperature stability, ensuring optimal performance even in the most demanding environments.

"We are excited to introduce UF 158A2 to our product portfolio. Our team of engineers and scientists have worked tirelessly to develop a product that meets the growing demands of the electronics industry. We believe that UF 158A2 will provide our customers with a reliable and cost-effective solution: 1). Fast flow and easy to underfill 100x100 mm chip (20µ gap); 2) Shorten Manufacturing Process; 3). High thermal conductivity 3-4W/mk; 4). Snap cure and reworkable; 5). Huge cost saving, for their thermal management needs." 

Dr. Wusheng Yin, CEO of YINCAE

UF 158A2 is available in a variety of formulations to suit different application requirements. The product is easy to apply and can be cured at low temperatures, making it suitable for use with a range of electronic devices. With its exceptional performance, reliability, and ease of use, UF 158A2 is set to become a key player in the electronics industry.

For more information on YINCAE’s UF 158A2 underfill, or to learn more about the YINCAE product range, please email us at: [email protected] You can also find more information by visiting our website at: www.yincae.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. (2023, March 28). YINCAE Launches Breakthrough Thermal Underfill: UF 158A2. AZoM. Retrieved on March 28, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61061.

  • MLA

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. "YINCAE Launches Breakthrough Thermal Underfill: UF 158A2". AZoM. 28 March 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61061>.

  • Chicago

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. "YINCAE Launches Breakthrough Thermal Underfill: UF 158A2". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61061. (accessed March 28, 2023).

  • Harvard

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. 2023. YINCAE Launches Breakthrough Thermal Underfill: UF 158A2. AZoM, viewed 28 March 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61061.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »