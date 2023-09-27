Posted in | News | Chemistry

Electromagnetic Field Enables Ammonia Synthesis at Low Temperature

Sep 27 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Ammonia (NH3), one of the most ubiquitous industrial chemicals, is required to manufacture nitrogenous fertilizer and can potentially be a next-generation green fuel. The reaction of fossil fuel-derived hydrogen and nitrogen (Haber-Bosch process) under high temperature (~500 °C) and high pressure (>15 MPa) uses 2% of the global power and emits ~1.5% of global greenhouse gases.

(a) Working principle for conventional and EMF-assisted H-B strategies. (b) The technological flow diagram of EMF-assisted ammonia synthesis. (c) Digital photograph of the EMF reactor. (d) Digital photograph of a quartz tube filled with 80 g Fe-based catalyst for the scale-up experiment. (e) Infrared thermal imaging of the reaction zone with external heating of 200 ℃. Image Credit: Science China Press

Using commercial iron-based catalysts, the Tianjin University team devised an electromagnetic field (EMF)-assisted H-B method for ammonia synthesis under moderate circumstances. With EMF aid, the onset temperature is 100 °C, which is obviously lower than the onset temperature without EMF support (300 °C).

The EMF-assisted H-B approach boosts ammonia yield (5 times) while decreasing energy usage (~2.7 times) in a typical scale-up experiment with 80 g commercial catalysts. The EMF induces higher electron transfer from Fe orbitals to NN orbitals in both side-on and end-on adsorption modes, which results in improved catalytic performance.

At Tianjin University, they built a pilot-scale system with a production capacity of 10,000 kg per year for EMF-assisted heat catalysis, moving the first step from the laboratory to the industrialization of EMF-assisted thermal catalysis.

They are conducting additional scale-up research on EMF-assisted thermal catalysis in Qinghai Province, which is rich in renewable energy, to investigate a viable industrial path for achieving large-scale storage and transportation bottlenecks of renewable energy to foster the early recognition of the “dual carbon” goal.

Journal Reference:

Zhang, B. S., et al. (2023) Electromagnetic field-assisted low-temperature ammonia synthesis. Science Bulletin. doi:10.1016/j.scib.2023.07.037

Source: http://www.scichina.com/english/

