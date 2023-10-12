Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | Aluminum / Aluminium

Lorin Highlights Coil Anodized Aluminum at MetalCon

Oct 12 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces its attendance at MetalCon 2023, the only annual trade show devoted exclusively to the application of metal in construction and design, held October 18-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Image Credit: Lorin Industries, Inc.

At the event Phil Pearce, VP Global Sales and Marketing, Lorin Industries, will present “Aluminum Coil Anodizing for Architectural Designs.” Coil Anodized Aluminum has helped architects, specifiers, and designers provide unique finishes to their clients’ projects for many years. Coil anodized aluminum offers a corrosion resistant surface that is not a coating and will never chip, flake or peel, does not contain any hazardous materials, and has an infinite selection of colors and finishes. In this session, professionals will learn about the coil anodizing process, the unique properties of the aluminum oxide layer, and how this finished aluminum can be applied to a variety of architectural applications. The presentation is an AIA HSW approved presentation for one learning unit credit, and will be held in the Technical Know-How Learning Center at the conference on October 18th at 2:30 pm.

Pearce will answer architects’ questions and dispel some common myths about the material. In particular, he will speak with leading architects about architectural trends around the world, as well as how Lorin coil anodized aluminum meets these trends. For example, Lorin’s Stainless and Copper series can match natural metal looks while offering superior performance and durability for a better return on investment.

Lorin aims to raise awareness of coil anodized aluminum’s benefits compared to other options like painted aluminum, bronze, copper, zinc, stainless steel, titanium, brass, or gold. Anodizing is an electro-chemical process that builds an anodic layer from the aluminum, bonding it to the surface at the molecular level, thus protecting the aluminum from the elements. Lorin offers a myriad of color options for interior applications, a wide variety of shades of natural metal looks that are UV stable, as well as various embossed and perforated options.

Source: https://www.lorin.com/

