NanoGraf Awarded $8 Million U.S. Army Contract to Give Soldiers More Power On-the-Go

NanoGraf, the advanced silicon anode battery materials company, today announced that it was awarded an $8 million contract through the U.S. Army Contracting Command by the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center Research and Technology Integration (RTI) Directorate.

Soldiers can be in the field for a long time without access to resupply points. They need reliable and long-lasting power sources that ensure that their essential electronic equipment – for communication, navigation, and other functions – remains operational. With the new funds from the U.S. Army, NanoGraf will accelerate the scale up of their silicon anode based cell which fuels the world's most energy-dense cylindrical lithium-ion cell. Ultimately, soldiers will benefit from batteries that last nearly 30% longer than ones they use today.

“You won’t find any outlets on the battlefield, so battery performance is critical,” said Dr. Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “Our work with the U.S. Army will help equip soldiers with batteries that can last as long as their missions require.”

NanoGraf’s proprietary materials will be scaled up at the cell level at the company’s new headquarters in Chicago. In addition, the contract will onshore the scale up of battery materials to help support the future logistical supply chain for the Army and bring tech jobs to Chicago.

“Chicago is thrilled to be part of the city’s transition to the next era of onshore development of battery materials for the Army,” said Wang.

This project has been funded in whole or in part by the U.S. Government under Agreement No. W56KGU-23-9-C002, and approved under DRAS-23-1256 on 02 NOV 2023. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon.

Source: https://www.nanograf.com/