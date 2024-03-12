Posted in | News | Energy

NanoGraf Opens New R&D Facility in Chicago for Developing More Powerful Batteries

NanoGraf, the battery material company enabling stronger, lighter, longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries, today announced the opening of a new facility for advanced manufacturing and expanded R&D capabilities, increasing its Chicago footprint by nearly 400%. The company’s new location, a 67,850-square-foot building at 455 N Ashland Avenue, will house manufacturing space, laboratories, inventory, and office space.

NanoGraf's new R&D facility at 455 N Ashland Avenue in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. Image Credit: NanoGraf

Related Stories

This announcement comes shortly after the ribbon-cutting at NanoGraf’s Chicago headquarters at 400 N Noble Street, the Midwest’s first advanced silicon anode production facility. At the new building, NanoGraf will accelerate its efforts to equip U.S. soldiers in the field with a regular supply of batteries that – thanks to NanoGraf’s silicon anode material – last 30% longer and are cross-compatible with more devices. NanoGraf will also use the space to work toward commercialization.

“NanoGraf is developing better battery materials here in the United States,” said Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “With our second facility, we’ll be able to advance our work on our Department of Defense contracts, ensuring that soldiers have the power they need to complete their missions.”

Like NanoGraf’s other Chicago facility, NanoGraf’s new building is located in the fast-growing West Loop neighborhood. With the new location, NanoGraf expects to add 60 jobs, driving economic opportunities locally while also supporting NanoGraf’s efforts to onshore the battery supply chain.

“We’re delighted to welcome NanoGraf’s expansion within our city,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “NanoGraf is an important part of the technological progress, STEM job growth, and economic growth happening here in the city, and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”

The opening of the new space is the latest in a series of milestones for NanoGraf. In January 2024, the company announced a new contract worth up to $15 million from the U.S. Army to develop cross-compatible batteries for soldiers in the field. In December 2023, NanoGraf was awarded an $8 million contract from the U.S. Army to increase the supply of batteries to soldiers. Those two recent contracts bring NanoGraf’s total U.S. Department of Defense funding to $45 million.

JLL’s Max Zwolan, Scott Brandwein, and Michael Conway represented NanoGraf in lease negotiations. CBRE’s Matt Cowie and Larry Goldwasser represented the landlord, Prologis.

Source: https://www.nanograf.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    NanoGraf. (2024, March 12). NanoGraf Opens New R&D Facility in Chicago for Developing More Powerful Batteries. AZoM. Retrieved on March 12, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62681.

  • MLA

    NanoGraf. "NanoGraf Opens New R&D Facility in Chicago for Developing More Powerful Batteries". AZoM. 12 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62681>.

  • Chicago

    NanoGraf. "NanoGraf Opens New R&D Facility in Chicago for Developing More Powerful Batteries". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62681. (accessed March 12, 2024).

  • Harvard

    NanoGraf. 2024. NanoGraf Opens New R&D Facility in Chicago for Developing More Powerful Batteries. AZoM, viewed 12 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62681.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback