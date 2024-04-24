Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology | Materials Science | Electronics | Design and Innovation

Innovative Metasurface Technology for Beam Scanning and Polarization Control

Reconfigurable metasurfaces are transforming wireless communication by adjusting electromagnetic (EM) wave characteristics such as amplitude, phase, and polarization. These planar arrays enhance wave control, boosting functionalities like polarization conversion and beam scanning. Polarization conversion modifies an EM wave's polarization state, and beam scanning enables directional adjustment of EM waves. These advancements are key in enhancing image sensing, high-resolution imaging, radar systems, and communication efficiency, particularly in scenarios with multiple polarization states and non-line-of-sight propagation. Traditional metasurfaces, pivotal in wave direction and polarization match, often struggle with independent control, limited scanning ranges, and cost-effectiveness.

Researchers from Chung-Ang University have developed a metasurface that addresses prevailing limitations by offering independent manipulation of beam direction and polarization state. Published (DOI: 10.1038/s41378-024-00671-y) in Microsystems & Nanoengineering on March 21, 2024, this technology advances wireless communication, setting the stage for significant improvements in high-resolution imaging, radar systems, and communication efficiency.

This metasurface integrates two novel actuators: a scissor actuator for adjusting the spacing between unit cells, and a rotation actuator for altering their orientation. This dual-action mechanism enables the metasurface to seamlessly switch between different polarization states (right-handed and left-handed circular polarizations) and direct beams across a wide range without the limitations seen in traditional systems. The innovation lies in its ability to perform these functions independently, a feat that significantly boosts the efficiency and strength of wireless signals. The study confirmed the metasurface's capability through a comprehensive series of analytical, numerical, and experimental tests, showcasing its ability to scan beams over a 28° range at a 10.5 GHz operational frequency.

Sungjoon Lim, the leading researcher, asserts, "Our work represents a significant step forward in the manipulation of electromagnetic waves. By combining scissor and rotation actuators, we have developed a metasurface that can independently control beam scanning and polarization conversion, a capability that was previously challenging to achieve."

The groundbreaking metasurface technology heralds vast implications for numerous sectors, promising to elevate radar systems, wireless communication, high-resolution imaging, and environmental monitoring to unprecedented levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

Source: https://english.cas.cn/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback