Posted in | News | Sustainable Technologies | Materials Processing

Argonne's Breakthrough: Microwave-Powered Ironmaking for Zero Emissions

New funding is part of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy Program to develop new technologies for making iron and steel with ultra-low carbon emission.

Iron and steel production are among the most challenging sectors to decarbonize in the industrial sector. They are currently responsible for 11% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy recently announced $28 million in funding under the Revolutionizing Ore to Steel to Impact Emissions program. The DOE's Argonne National Laboratory will be receiving $3 million over three years in one of the 13 new projects for this program. Argonne's partners include the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Purdue University Northwest, Starfire Industries and ArcelorMittal.

"Our project aims to develop a technology for ironmaking with zero carbon emissions," said Argonne chemist John Kopasz.

As part of the typical steelmaking process today, blast furnaces reduce iron ore to iron in a reaction of iron ore with coke and limestone at very high temperatures, about 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit. This production via blast furnaces accounts for about 70% of CO2 emissions from steel production.

Related Stories

The team's alternative is a microwave-powered hydrogen plasma in a rotary kiln furnace. The hydrogen plasma allows this reduction to take place at much lower temperatures, under 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit. The microwave power permits tuning of the plasma properties for efficient energy usage. Typically used in cement production, the rotary kiln furnace eliminates the need for heating the iron ore and forming pellets, also lowering the energy requirement. The culmination of these advances promises a 50% reduction in energy consumption compared with conventional blast furnaces.

The technology itself would have zero COemissions, but it would require electricity to operate. And the grid producing the electricity would be emitting CO2. However, even under current grid conditions, the team estimates a notable 35% reduction in CO2 emissions compared with conventional blast furnaces. This reduction could rise to an impressive 88% with the transition to a future low-carbon grid powered by renewable energy sources.

A project goal is to demonstrate ​"proof of concept" with an impure ore -; taconite -; at the bench scale, that is, 10 kilograms of iron produced in a day. Success would pave the way for securing funding for a pilot-scale demonstration, many times the bench-scale rate. Looking further ahead, the team will be modeling their technology's scalability to industrial production of over 15 million metric tons per year.

"Success with our project would mark a significant stride toward a greener future in America's industrial landscape," Kopasz said.

Source: https://www.anl.gov/

 

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback