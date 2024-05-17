Optimised Surface Finishing for Additive Manufacturing

The software pioneer CoreTechnologie has equipped the 3D printing software 4D_Additive with a special texture library that is based on the VDI 3400 guideline.

With 4D_Additive, VDI surface textures are generated directly on the CAD models to eliminate the stairstepping effects in 3D printing. Image Credit: CoreTechnologie GmbH

The 3D printing software 4D_Additive from the Franco-German software developer CoreTechnologie now has a texture library in accordance with the VDI 3400 guideline. With the optimised textures module, the surfaces of 3D printed components can be visually and functionally enhanced with just a few clicks.

Aesthetic and Functional Surface Refinement

The textures of the optimised 4D_Additive Software tool improve the appearance, give additively manufactured components an aesthetic look and conceal irregularities that occur during production and printing, just like in injection moulding. For the new type of surface finishing, special textures based on the VDI 3400 standard are now available in the textures module. The surface finishes of the VDI 3400 Surface Finish Guideline of the Association of German Engineers (VDI) are used worldwide for products for which a certain texture or grain is desired for aesthetic and functional reasons.

Easy to Use

Designers and engineers simply select the right texture for surface design and surface finishing from the extensive texture library. The 4D_Additive software works directly with the exact CAD models. The desired surfaces and texture areas are selected with just a few clicks and the surface structures predefined in the library are generated. The stair-stepping effect, which is particularly undesirable in 3D printing, is automatically concealed.

In contrast to the time-consuming process of creating textures in toolmaking, additive manufacturing allows surface design to be created on any 3D/CAD geometry in just a few seconds using the software.

The relevance of surface finishing is increasing, particularly in the increasingly important process of additively manufactured small series parts. From a commercial perspective, products with high surface quality and aesthetics that are provided with textures and graining are more attractive to customers and convey a higher quality standard.

Source: https://www.coretechnologie.com/