Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

Convert CAD Models into a 3D PDF with PMI

The new versions of the converter tools 3D_Analyzer and 3D_Evolution have been revised for optimized reading and writing of 3D dimensions via Product Manufacturing Information (PMI).

Conversion of 3D models with 3D dimensions from various CAD formats into a PDF. Image Credit: CoreTechnologie GmbH

The Franco-German software pioneer CoreTechnologie has further developed the conversion software tools 3D_Analyzer and 3D_Evolution. The latest software versions make it possible to read CAD data via Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) and convert it with functional 3D dimensions into the widely used 3D PDF format.

PMI is the Future Solution

Related Stories

With the new versions of 3D_Analyzer and 3D_Evolution, CAD data from formats such as CATIA V5, NX, Creo, JT or STEP 242 can be opened with all PMI and views in a freely available Acrobat PDF viewer. The views stored in the CAD model with the associated 3D dimensions, sections and comments are available to every authorised user. With regard to the increasing replacement of 2D drawings by 3D models with PMI, the so-called 3D master project, the PMI method plays an important role in the design and manufacturing process. CoreTechnologie contributes to this development by regularly adapting its tools.

High-End Conversion

The so-called views are an important function for using 3D dimensions sensibly, keeping an overview of extensive models and dealing with 2D detail drawings and sections. Thanks to the converters from CoreTechnologie, the high-end function of the CAD models can now be converted into the widely used PDF format and opened with a free Acrobat Viewer.

After loading the 3D PDF models, the PMI results are visible, and the views stored in the CAD model can be used functionally. To do this, simply select the ‘Settings, 3D, Open model structure’ function in the free Acrobat Viewer. In the next step, the model is rotated to the stored position by clicking on the views in the list and the 3D dimensions and component sections defined for this view are displayed. The various views are displayed in the same way as the views named in the CAD system and provide a perfect overview of complex 3D models with many dimensions. 

The new technology is a further step towards realising the 3D master project and thus serves to replace 2D drawings in paper form.

Source:

CoreTechnologie

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    CT CoreTechnologie GmbH. (2024, August 01). Convert CAD Models into a 3D PDF with PMI. AZoM. Retrieved on August 01, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63448.

  • MLA

    CT CoreTechnologie GmbH. "Convert CAD Models into a 3D PDF with PMI". AZoM. 01 August 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63448>.

  • Chicago

    CT CoreTechnologie GmbH. "Convert CAD Models into a 3D PDF with PMI". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63448. (accessed August 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    CT CoreTechnologie GmbH. 2024. Convert CAD Models into a 3D PDF with PMI. AZoM, viewed 01 August 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63448.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback