Convert CAD Models into a 3D PDF with PMI

The new versions of the converter tools 3D_Analyzer and 3D_Evolution have been revised for optimized reading and writing of 3D dimensions via Product Manufacturing Information (PMI).

Conversion of 3D models with 3D dimensions from various CAD formats into a PDF. Image Credit: CoreTechnologie GmbH

The Franco-German software pioneer CoreTechnologie has further developed the conversion software tools 3D_Analyzer and 3D_Evolution. The latest software versions make it possible to read CAD data via Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) and convert it with functional 3D dimensions into the widely used 3D PDF format.

PMI is the Future Solution

With the new versions of 3D_Analyzer and 3D_Evolution, CAD data from formats such as CATIA V5, NX, Creo, JT or STEP 242 can be opened with all PMI and views in a freely available Acrobat PDF viewer. The views stored in the CAD model with the associated 3D dimensions, sections and comments are available to every authorised user. With regard to the increasing replacement of 2D drawings by 3D models with PMI, the so-called 3D master project, the PMI method plays an important role in the design and manufacturing process. CoreTechnologie contributes to this development by regularly adapting its tools.

High-End Conversion

The so-called views are an important function for using 3D dimensions sensibly, keeping an overview of extensive models and dealing with 2D detail drawings and sections. Thanks to the converters from CoreTechnologie, the high-end function of the CAD models can now be converted into the widely used PDF format and opened with a free Acrobat Viewer.

After loading the 3D PDF models, the PMI results are visible, and the views stored in the CAD model can be used functionally. To do this, simply select the ‘Settings, 3D, Open model structure’ function in the free Acrobat Viewer. In the next step, the model is rotated to the stored position by clicking on the views in the list and the 3D dimensions and component sections defined for this view are displayed. The various views are displayed in the same way as the views named in the CAD system and provide a perfect overview of complex 3D models with many dimensions.

The new technology is a further step towards realising the 3D master project and thus serves to replace 2D drawings in paper form.