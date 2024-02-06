Redefining Environmental Monitoring with Innovative Greenhouse Gas Solution

Elevate your environmental monitoring with the new T-I Max AIR TM Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) Gas Analyzer from Process Insights. This cutting-edge analyzer delivers continuous, real-time monitoring of CO 2 , CH 4 , and H 2 O, making it an optimal solution for reporting mole fraction and monitoring atmospheric greenhouse gases.

Image Credit: Process Insights

Utilizing the TIGER OPTICS™ Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy Technology, a sensitive measurement technique meeting the requirements and standards of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the T-I Max AIR complies with stringent traceability and precision standards crucial for major national reference labs. Its exceptional precision measures atmospheric concentrations for each analyte in parts-per-billion (ppb).

Capable of accurately reporting dry mole fraction, the T-I Max AIR integrates into a compact footprint that is both robust and cost-effective. Its resilience to common interferences solidifies its reputation as a consistently reliable choice for air quality and greenhouse gas monitoring. Experience the advantages of low ownership costs and easy user-friendly operation with the T-I Max AIR - eliminating the need for regular sensor replacement or maintenance.

Today, TIGER OPTICS CRDS gas analyzers from Process Insights monitor thousands of criticalc points for industrial and scientific applications. They serve the world’s national metrology institutes, where they function as transfer standards for the qualification of calibration and zero gases.

Process Insights is a market leader in delivering real-time analytical instrumentation, gas and water analysis solutions, and safety products for a variety of industries including industrial manufacturing, life science, semiconductor, energy, petrochemical, chemical, mining, metals processing, environmental, and more.

Source: https://www.process-insights.com/