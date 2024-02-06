Posted in | News | Energy | Materials Analysis

Redefining Environmental Monitoring with Innovative Greenhouse Gas Solution

Elevate your environmental monitoring with the new T-I Max AIR TM Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) Gas Analyzer from Process Insights. This cutting-edge analyzer delivers continuous, real-time monitoring of CO2, CH4, and H2O, making it an optimal solution for reporting mole fraction and monitoring atmospheric greenhouse gases.

Image Credit: Process Insights

Related Stories

Utilizing the TIGER OPTICS Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy Technology, a sensitive measurement technique meeting the requirements and standards of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the T-I Max AIR complies with stringent traceability and precision standards crucial for major national reference labs. Its exceptional precision measures atmospheric concentrations for each analyte in parts-per-billion (ppb).

Capable of accurately reporting dry mole fraction, the T-I Max AIR integrates into a compact footprint that is both robust and cost-effective. Its resilience to common interferences solidifies its reputation as a consistently reliable choice for air quality and greenhouse gas monitoring. Experience the advantages of low ownership costs and easy user-friendly operation with the T-I Max AIR - eliminating the need for regular sensor replacement or maintenance.

Today, TIGER OPTICS CRDS gas analyzers from Process Insights monitor thousands of criticalc points for industrial and scientific applications. They serve the world’s national metrology institutes, where they function as transfer standards for the qualification of calibration and zero gases.

Process Insights is a market leader in delivering real-time analytical instrumentation, gas and water analysis solutions, and safety products for a variety of industries including industrial manufacturing, life science, semiconductor, energy, petrochemical, chemical, mining, metals processing, environmental, and more.

Source: https://www.process-insights.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Process Insights. (2024, February 06). Redefining Environmental Monitoring with Innovative Greenhouse Gas Solution. AZoM. Retrieved on February 07, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62505.

  • MLA

    Process Insights. "Redefining Environmental Monitoring with Innovative Greenhouse Gas Solution". AZoM. 07 February 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62505>.

  • Chicago

    Process Insights. "Redefining Environmental Monitoring with Innovative Greenhouse Gas Solution". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62505. (accessed February 07, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Process Insights. 2024. Redefining Environmental Monitoring with Innovative Greenhouse Gas Solution. AZoM, viewed 07 February 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62505.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »