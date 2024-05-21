Posted in | News | New Product | Events

AGI Glassplant Sakura Pilot Reactors to Launch at ACHEMA 2024

AGI Glassplant, part of the AGI Group, is excited to announce that it will be launching its AGI Glassplant Sakura Pilot Reactors at ACHEMA 2024. This includes the Sakura and Sakura Mini next-generation premium pilot reactors, and incorporates the latest reactor vessel technology to provide enhanced performance and efficiency for chemical process scale-up.

AGI Glassplant has over 70 years of experience in producing systems for chemical processing and manufacturing, and the Sakura Pilot Reactor Family exemplifies its commitment to shaping the next generation of reactor technology. This product range enables chemists to easily scale up their processes, and features best-in-class glassware and AGI Glassplant’s Cyclone Vessel Technology as standard.

Sakura is a premium pilot reactor including vessels of up to 100 L, with the option to upgrade to the company’s proprietary Ring Baffle Vessel Technology for optimal efficiency. It incorporates the latest in reactor technology to provide the highest level of performance in a robust, easy-to-use package. Sakura Mini provides enhanced flexibility, with a range of interchangeable 10 to 30 L vessels in a customizable package. Both systems can support a wide range of applications, thanks to the ability to mount ancillary equipment – including condensers, reflux splitters, collection flasks and dropping funnels – directly to the frame. In addition, both Sakura and Sakura Mini reactors can be seamlessly paired with the AGI Glassplant Pilot Reactor Controller for full workflow automation.

The AGI Glassplant team will be showcasing the Sakura Pilot Reactor Family on booth F2 in Thermal Processes Hall 4.0 at ACHEMA 2024 on June 10-14, where visitors will have the opportunity to learn about this product range first-hand.

To find out more about AGI Glassplant Sakura Pilot Reactors, visit go.agi-glassplant.com/sakura

Source: https://www.agi-glassplant.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Asahi Glassplant Inc.. (2024, May 21). AGI Glassplant Sakura Pilot Reactors to Launch at ACHEMA 2024. AZoM. Retrieved on May 21, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63025.

  • MLA

    Asahi Glassplant Inc.. "AGI Glassplant Sakura Pilot Reactors to Launch at ACHEMA 2024". AZoM. 21 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63025>.

  • Chicago

    Asahi Glassplant Inc.. "AGI Glassplant Sakura Pilot Reactors to Launch at ACHEMA 2024". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63025. (accessed May 21, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Asahi Glassplant Inc.. 2024. AGI Glassplant Sakura Pilot Reactors to Launch at ACHEMA 2024. AZoM, viewed 21 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63025.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback