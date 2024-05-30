Precise, Smart, and Cost-Effective: Kobold’s Electromagnetic Flow Meter MIK Expands Measurement Options for Neutral and Aggressive Media

There are many types of flow and dosing meters, as different media place different demands on the measuring equipment. Therefore, the development engineers at KOBOLD Messring GmbH set themselves the goal of developing a modular elctronic control solution with maximum flexibility that is equally suitable for applying to all applications and media without compromising on precision or material resistance. To achieve this, the MIK uses the new U-PACE compact electronics, which takes over the flow display and dosing simultaneously instead of having to use separate evaluating electronic devices. To ensure the flexibility of the new development, a chemically resistant flow meter and precise flow monitor have been combined in one device and optimized for a wide range of applications. This makes the MIK from KOBOLD suitable for almost all applications such as flow measurement, flow control, filling and quantity recording, for example in the food, chemical and paper industries as well as for aggressive fluids found in the construction industry. The measuring ranges are generously designed from 0.01 to 700 liters per minute and are suitable for all requirements.

Image Credit: KOBOLD

"The global market for electromagnetic flow meters is stable with over five million devices," says Dipl.Ing. Manfred Heil, Head of Development at KOBOLD Messring GmbH. This is hardly surprising, as this type of measurement is based on a proven physical principle whereby according to Faraday's law of induction, a voltage is induced in a conductor moving in a magnetic field. The electrically conductive measuring medium corresponds to the moving conductor. Manfred Heil explains further, “the voltage induced by the liquid is proportional to the flow velocity and is therefore a measure of the volume flow rate. The induced voltage is fed to the electronics via two electrodes. The volume flow is calculated and output via the known internal diameter”.

However, the measurement result largely depends on how the corresponding electronics are designed to ensure an optimum result for the respective application. For many system operators, this means accepting compromises at one point or the another. This means that a large number of different measuring devices has to be integrated. Manfred Heil explains, "we wanted to solve this problem by combining proven technology in such a way that its range of applications is automatically expanded without having to compromise on precision. That's why we have further developed two proven products, the MIK electromagnetic flow meter and the U-PACE compact electronics."

Compact Electronics with Versatile Configuration Options

Flexibility and durability are at the forefront in control systems. For KOBOLD, U-PACE was the logical further development of existing electronics concepts and stands for ‘Universal Precision and Control Electronics’ with the subtitle ‘Accurate Control - Enhanced Performance’. With this concept, it was possible to combine a large number of different measuring devices under a uniform, intuitively operable electronic system to exploit synergies. "Engineers and technicians at the plant have neither the desire nor the time to read vast amounts of instructions for every new product. So the premise of our development was: one electronic system for everything, very easy to operate," says Heil. Thanks to the established U-PACE compact electronics, the new MIK has two individually configurable outputs that can be operated intuitively and can be set by the customer as pulse, frequency, alarm or analog outputs, for example. In addition, the MIK ensures reliable flow measurement of electrically conductive liquids without moving parts. Wear and mechanical failure are therefore ruled out. The maintenance-free device is space-saving, measures bidirectionally and with both low and high flow rates. Short inlet and outlet sections make it possible to install the MIK even in confined spaces.

The MIK is insensitive to changes in viscosity, density, temperature or pressure and generates negligible pressure loss. At the same time, the instruments are resistant to corrosive acids and alkalis thanks to optional material combinations. “The MIK is also suitable for water and water-like liquids, especially for groundwater, cooling water and wastewater in different compositions,” explains Manfred Heil, ”during development, particular attention was paid to the electrodes, which have direct contact with the liquid. For technical reasons stainless steel electrodes are suitable for most fluids. However, for special challenges, electrodes made of Hastelloy® or tantalum are also available. These are resistant to almost all aggressive substances.”

Connection to Existing Automation Systems via IO-Link

Like many KOBOLD measuring devices, the U-PACE uses the proven IO-Link technology, a standardized and real-time capable communication standard for connecting sensors and actuators to an intelligent automation system. This makes it possible to connect the measurement technology to almost all common processes and system concepts and, with its short response times, represents real added value.

The user guidance and range of functions should be emphasized here. The colour multi-display can be digitally rotated in 90° steps so that no other model is required when changing location, and the display is independent of the position of the connections. The desired dosing process can be started and stopped both locally on the display and via an external control input. The desired quantity is set using the four buttons, which can also be used to select all settings. Functions such as temperature measurement, partial quantity display or maximum flow rate can be assigned to the hotkeys so that it is not necessary to constantly navigate through several control levels in the menu. This can also be done safely with most gloves. In addition, the multi-line display offers a better overview than comparable devices and shows the corresponding unit or other additional information alongside the measured value. This clarity is further enhanced by the multi-coloured display: for example, the colour changes when a certain flow volume has been reached. This allows the user to see from a distance when a certain quantity has been dosed or a limit value has been exceeded. "We are already very excited about customer feedback and experience. The challenge with every new and further development is to integrate point knowledge from the fields of measurement and process technology at the right time in line with the market and to manufacture the new devices," Heil concludes.

Source: https://www.kobold.com/