Saelig Debuts Intona 7055 Series USB 2.0/3.0 Isolators With ESD Protection

Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Intona 7055 Series USB 2.0/3.0 Isolators which provide galvanic isolation to any USB bus. Compliant to USB 2.0 Hi­gh-Speed 480 Mbps and USB 3.0 SuperSpeed 5 Gbps the 7055’s isolation is designed to withstand up to 5kVRMS, as well as advanced ESD protection to 20 kV (IEC Air­gap discharge). The 7055 isolators work straight out of the box since no drivers are needed, and communication is transparent to both host and device ("no­hub"). These isolators offer a wide compatibility to most operating systems, embedded systems, and devices.

7055-C. Image Credit: Saelig Company, Inc

Intona 7055 Series USB 2.0/3.0 Isolators are available in two versions: the Intona 7055-C model provides 1 kV DC isolation, transmitting USB SuperSpeed (5 GBit/s) and Hi-Speed (480 MBit/s) while providing full galvanic capacitive isolation of both the data and the power lines; while the 7055-D model is optically isolated and provides USB 2.0 + 3.0 communication with 5 kV RMS AC isolation. The 60-second Isolation Rating for the 7055­D is 5000VRMS and 1000VDC for the 7055­C model. 

The secondary side may be powered by an external auxiliary 4.5–5.0V 2A power source for power-demanding devices. Up to 500 mA output current is available on the isolated side, and up to 2000 mA output current when using the auxiliary power input. Power switching between the internal and external supply is automatic.

Ultra-quiet power rail isolation means less noise in highly sensitive applications, which can include: industrial automation systems, medical devices, measurement devices, test gear, environments requiring safety insulation, machine protection, broadcast and studio, audiophile-grade home systems, situations requiring clean and stable USB connections with separate grounds, etc.

Housed in an IP54 aluminum enclosure (4.7” x 2.8” x 1.2”) and weighing 11oz, Intona 7055 Series USB 2.0/3.0 Isolators are available now from Intona’s technical distributor Saelig Co. Inc.

