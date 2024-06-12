Saelig Introduces Advanced PicoScope 3000E Series PC-Based Oscilloscopes

Saelig Company, Inc. announces the Pico Technology PS3417E and PS3418E, the world's first USB-powered 5GSa/s PC-based oscilloscopes, an expansion of the PicoScope 3000 series. The two 4 analog channel models, with 350 MHz and 500 MHz bandwidth respectively, have 10-bit resolution and up to 14-bit precision with Enhanced Resolution. The 2GSa ultra-deep capture memory enables capturing long-duration signals at maximum sampling rate.

Image Credit: Saelig Company, Inc.

This is complemented with the PicoScope DeepMeasure™ tool that delivers automatic measurements of waveform parameters on up to a million waveform cycles with each triggered acquisition. USB 3.0 Type-C® connection and power ensures high-speed data transfer and compatibility with the latest generation of PCs, simplifying connectivity and setup, but an adaptor for earlier USB port types is provided.

Included in the design is a 200 MSa/s 14-bit AWG / Function Generator, which offers real-world waveform generation capabilities for a wide range of applications, eliminating the need for additional external equipment. Software control is via the PicoScope 7 User Interface for Windows, Mac and Linux, which even comes with free updates. 38 Serial Decoders are included at no charge to facilitate the analysis of serial bus communications, simplifying debugging and troubleshooting processes. Segmented Memory, Persistence, and Fast waveform updating in PicoScope 7 enhance waveform visualization and analysis capabilities, enabling users to extract valuable insights efficiently.

Memory segmentation can capture thousands of waveforms in quick succession and view them in the waveform buffer navigator, filtering them using criteria such as mask limit testing or measurement limits to drill down to significant waveforms. Also included are comprehensive analysis tools such as Advanced Math, Measurements, Masks and Digital Triggering for in-depth waveform characterization and interpretation. The PicoScope software also automatically scales to take full advantage of the improved resolution of larger display sizes, including 4K ultra-high-definition models. Host computer displays are typically larger and of higher resolution than the screens of traditional benchtop oscilloscopes. This allows space for the simultaneous display of time- and frequency-domain waveforms, decoded serial bus tables, measurement results with statistics and more.

The PicoScope 3000E Series of PC oscilloscopes, which are small (8.7” x 7.2” x 1.2”), light (1.5lb), and portable, provide high-performance specifications for engineers working on advanced electronics and diverse embedded system technologies, either in the laboratory or on the move. They offer a valuable investigative tool for applications that include embedded systems design, research, test, education, service, and repair. The scopes also come with a 5-year warranty and free technical support.

Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, the PicoScope 3000E Series are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor.