Saelig Introduces Sciospec ISX-3 Electrical Impedance Tomography System

Fairport, NY: Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Sciospec ISX-3 Electrical Impedance Tomography System. EIT is a noninvasive medical and industrial imaging modality in which the electrical impedance of a part of a body or object is measured by surface electrode measurements and converted in software to display a tomographic, sliced image of that part to reveal anomalies. Electrical conductivity varies in biological tissues and other non-uniform objects. Small alternating currents applied to some or all of the electrodes allow potentials to be recorded from the other electrodes in varying electrode configurations. A two-dimensional tomogram can then be constructed using appropriate imaging algorithms. These measurements at multiple frequencies also allow for Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy.

Image Credit: Saelig Company, Inc

Designed for researchers, the Sciospec ISX-3 EIT system allows for fully simultaneous acquisition of impedance or potential signals on up to 256 electrodes. This opens up new possibilities for monitoring highly dynamic and spatially distributed electro-physiological phenomena and allows in-depth insights into complex cell and non-uniformity interactions using customized application-specific sensor adapters.

﻿Sciospec’s EIT systems (EIT16/32/64/128+) are specifically designed for electrical impedance tomography measurements, offering true parallel measurements and tightly synchronized switching for fast frame rates.

Specifications:

  • 16 to 256 channels in standard configurations
  • simultaneous sampling of all channels
  • Measurements at 100 mHz to 10 MHz, mOhm…Tohm
  • Configurable injection patterns
  • Broad frequency range (e.g. 100 Hz to 1 MHz)
  • Spectral measurements with sweeps with up to 128 frequencies
  • Current excitation from 100 nA … 10 mA
  • Frame rates up to 100 fps
  • Imaging algorithm software provided
  • Advanced features like ECG synchronization, synchronous complex stimulation, etc.
  • Fully compatible with EIDORS; IEC 60601-1 compliant medical safety features
  • USB, Ethernet or Wireless LAN for control from Java, C, Python, LabView, Matlab, etc.
  • Optional EIT phantom tank
  • Fully customizable

The Sciospec ISX-3 EIT is ideal for researchers and industrial users in applications where both Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy and Electrical Impedance Tomography are useful.

Source: https://www.saelig.com/

