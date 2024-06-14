Posted in | News | Materials Processing | New Product

Delta Launches New Industrial Panel PCs to Enhance Efficiency in Manufacturing and Logistics

Available in 12-inch, 15-inch, and 19-inch models, these PPCs offer multi-point capacitive touch screens, robust processor options, and a fanless design, setting a new standard for performance in industrial settings, suitable for various applications such as woodworking, food and beverage, and automotive.

Image Credit: Delta

Engineered for Long-term Reliability

Delta’s new Panel PCs are built to last in the most demanding conditions. With an aluminum case and an IP65-rated front panel, these devices offer unparalleled durability and long-term reliability. The inclusion of a 12~48 V DC power supply ensures stable operation, critical for industries that cannot afford downtime.

Customization and Flexibility

Understanding that no two industrial setups are alike, Delta has designed its Panel PCs with a variety of customizable options. Customers can choose from different screen sizes, processors ranging from Intel® Celeron J1900 to Intel® Core i5, and operating systems including Windows 10 IoT. This flexibility allows system integrators and OEMs to seamlessly integrate these PCs into existing systems, ensuring that each setup is optimized for its specific needs.

Enhanced Touch Sensitivity

To enhance user interaction and efficiency, Delta’s new PPCs feature advanced multi-point capacitive touch screens. These high-sensitivity screens are designed to respond instantly to input, even in challenging industrial environments, making them ideal for applications requiring precise control and rapid response.

"In response to the growing demands of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and smart factory initiatives, we are thrilled to launch our new series of Industrial Panel PCs," said Ufuk Ozer, Product Specialist, Industrial Automation Business Group, Delta Electronics EMEA region. "These systems are not only powerful and versatile but also tailored to meet the advanced requirements of modern industrial environments, ensuring that our customers can leverage cutting-edge technology for superior operational efficiency."

Delta invites industry professionals to discover how the new Industrial Panel PC series can transform their operations through enhanced touch sensitivity, customization, and unrivaled reliability.

Source:

https://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/index

