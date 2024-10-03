Posted in | News | Clean Technology | Design and Innovation | 2D Materials

Delta Expands Industrial Automation Solutions with New AX-5 Slim and Flexible I/O Modules

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

The AX-5 modules are designed to elevate industrial automation with their ultra-slim profile, saving up to 50 percent space in control cabinets compared to traditional I/O module series. The series features a user-friendly installation process with patented DIN rail clips and removable front connectors, streamlined wiring with printed diagrams, and exceptional flexibility through isolated power supply modules. Offering fast response times and broad network compatibility, the AX-5 series meets the diverse needs of machine builders, system integrators, and distributors across various industrial sectors.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Delta Electronics

Space-saving, Flexible, and Powerful

Related Stories

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The AX-5 I/O module series has a slim design of 12 mm width per module, significantly reducing the space required in electrical cabinets by up to 50 percent compared to traditional I/O module series. This compact design is particularly beneficial for machine builders, system integrators, and distributors across various industrial segments.

Thanks to the System Power Supply and I/O Power Supply modules, the AX-5 series supports flexible installation by allowing I/Os to be separated into different electrically isolated groups. This feature simplifies troubleshooting and reduces system downtime, enhancing overall system reliability and availability.

User-Friendly Wiring and Installation

The AX-5 series features a removable front connector for each module, which simplifies the wiring process and reduces replacement effort. Additionally, a printed wiring diagram on the side of each module eliminates the need for frequent user manual references, saving time and minimizing errors during installation and maintenance.

Installation of the modules is also straightforward thanks to the patented DIN rail clips. This unique design ensures rapid and effortless setup, providing unparalleled stability on the DIN rail. Streamlining the installation process, significantly accelerates commissioning, enhances system planning flexibility, and reduces labor costs.

Fast Data Communication and Broad Network Integration

Designed for time-critical applications, the AX-5 series offers fast response times and supports the EtherCAT fieldbus for reliable and efficient data communication. Especially, EtherCAT Hot Connect and Distributed Clock features are also supported, offering enhanced flexibility and precise synchronization. Looking ahead, the AX-5 series will soon incorporate support for PROFINET and Ethernet/IP through dedicated couplers, enabling even broader integration into various network infrastructures. These modules are compatible with Delta controllers and third-party controllers, ensuring seamless integration into existing systems.

"At Delta, we have developed the new AX-5 I/O module series, especially for applications requiring higher performance, smaller size, and a user-friendly I/O system. Together with the AX-5 I/O series, we increase the scalability of EtherCAT I/O solutions and offer more options to our customers in a wide range of markets, such as packaging, assembly, material handling, robotics, and woodworking," said Simone Orlandi, Product Manager, Industrial Automation Business Group, Delta EMEA.

Source:

Delta Electronics

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Delta Electronics, Inc.. (2024, October 03). Delta Expands Industrial Automation Solutions with New AX-5 Slim and Flexible I/O Modules. AZoM. Retrieved on October 03, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63738.

  • MLA

    Delta Electronics, Inc.. "Delta Expands Industrial Automation Solutions with New AX-5 Slim and Flexible I/O Modules". AZoM. 03 October 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63738>.

  • Chicago

    Delta Electronics, Inc.. "Delta Expands Industrial Automation Solutions with New AX-5 Slim and Flexible I/O Modules". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63738. (accessed October 03, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Delta Electronics, Inc.. 2024. Delta Expands Industrial Automation Solutions with New AX-5 Slim and Flexible I/O Modules. AZoM, viewed 03 October 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63738.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback