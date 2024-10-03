Delta Expands Industrial Automation Solutions with New AX-5 Slim and Flexible I/O Modules

The AX-5 modules are designed to elevate industrial automation with their ultra-slim profile, saving up to 50 percent space in control cabinets compared to traditional I/O module series. The series features a user-friendly installation process with patented DIN rail clips and removable front connectors, streamlined wiring with printed diagrams, and exceptional flexibility through isolated power supply modules. Offering fast response times and broad network compatibility, the AX-5 series meets the diverse needs of machine builders, system integrators, and distributors across various industrial sectors.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Delta Electronics

Space-saving, Flexible, and Powerful

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The AX-5 I/O module series has a slim design of 12 mm width per module, significantly reducing the space required in electrical cabinets by up to 50 percent compared to traditional I/O module series. This compact design is particularly beneficial for machine builders, system integrators, and distributors across various industrial segments.

Thanks to the System Power Supply and I/O Power Supply modules, the AX-5 series supports flexible installation by allowing I/Os to be separated into different electrically isolated groups. This feature simplifies troubleshooting and reduces system downtime, enhancing overall system reliability and availability.

User-Friendly Wiring and Installation

The AX-5 series features a removable front connector for each module, which simplifies the wiring process and reduces replacement effort. Additionally, a printed wiring diagram on the side of each module eliminates the need for frequent user manual references, saving time and minimizing errors during installation and maintenance.

Installation of the modules is also straightforward thanks to the patented DIN rail clips. This unique design ensures rapid and effortless setup, providing unparalleled stability on the DIN rail. Streamlining the installation process, significantly accelerates commissioning, enhances system planning flexibility, and reduces labor costs.

Fast Data Communication and Broad Network Integration

Designed for time-critical applications, the AX-5 series offers fast response times and supports the EtherCAT fieldbus for reliable and efficient data communication. Especially, EtherCAT Hot Connect and Distributed Clock features are also supported, offering enhanced flexibility and precise synchronization. Looking ahead, the AX-5 series will soon incorporate support for PROFINET and Ethernet/IP through dedicated couplers, enabling even broader integration into various network infrastructures. These modules are compatible with Delta controllers and third-party controllers, ensuring seamless integration into existing systems.

"At Delta, we have developed the new AX-5 I/O module series, especially for applications requiring higher performance, smaller size, and a user-friendly I/O system. Together with the AX-5 I/O series, we increase the scalability of EtherCAT I/O solutions and offer more options to our customers in a wide range of markets, such as packaging, assembly, material handling, robotics, and woodworking," said Simone Orlandi, Product Manager, Industrial Automation Business Group, Delta EMEA.