Delta’s New Compact, MH300 Motor Drive Provides Advanced Tension Control

Delta, a world-class provider of industrial automation solutions, today announced is launching its new advanced compact AC motor drive MH300 series in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (EMEA). With a power range of 0.4 to 75 kW and numerous tension control features, it’s suitable for a wide range of constant torque applications, such as machine tools, extruding machines, bending machines, conveyer systems, and eventually also for cranes and hoists. The MH300 also comes with a built-in EMC filter to limit electromagnetic emissions. Improved control algorithms allow the new model to drive both SPM and IPM motors. Zero speed holding torque with IPM motor in open loop control is possible out-of-the-box — there is no need to install an extra encoder.

“Many industries need advanced tension control,” said Max Chang, Product Manager at Delta Electronics EMEA region. “Anytime you’ve got rolls of material like the printing and papermaking industries, electrical wiring manufacturing, or production of films, tensioning is an important part of the manufacturing process. The wide power range and superior performance combined with a set of onboard tensioning capabilities make the MH300 a great choice. Especially when the installation requires a unit with compact dimensions. What’s more, customers get a built-in EMC filter, too.”

Advanced Tension Control Features

The MH300 comes with the ability to calculate roll diameter using linear speed, material thickness, and distance. Two PID parameters allow industrial facilities to control tension at motor startup for small and large rolls at both high and low speeds. Since the amount of torque required to tension the web depends on the remaining diameter of the roll, the MH300 can also perform a tensor taper calculation. This automatically adjusts tension in line with roll diameter to avoid wrinkles and deformation of the web span during roll-to-roll processing. Friction and inertia are automatically compensated during winding and unwinding to keep the tension constant. The automatic roll change feature only needs an external signal, shutting down the machine is not necessary.

Performance, Safety, and Communications Enable Flexibility

The overload capability of the new MH300 drive is 150% for a period of one minute or 200% over three seconds, making it suitable for constant torque applications. The built-in PLC with 5k steps supports system programming and reduces total cost of operation. Also on board in the base version of the MH300 are CANopen and MODBUS communications to ensure compatibility with a wide selection of controllers and drives. Optional interfaces include PROFIBUS DP, DeviceNet, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP, and PROFINET.

Optional PG Card

Manufacturers can optionally equip the MH300 with a PG card for enhanced performance. With the card installed, drive speed control is even more stable and manufacturers gain greater motor control efficiency. The PG card (300 kHz) allows for more accurate closed-loop velocity and position control.

The MH300 can drive up to four IM motors. In combination with a multi-motor control, it is possible to drive as many as eight motors with a single unit. The 5-digit LCD display and quick-select dial provide good usability on-site. An optional 24 V power supply card is available to ensure constant uptime.

Source: https://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/index