Indium Corporation Introduces Cutting-Edge, High-Reliability Alloy for Solder Paste

Indium Corporation® is proud to introduce Durafuse® HR, a new high-reliability alloy used for solder paste, developed from the company’s Durafuse® mixed-alloy technology. Durafuse® HR is a patent-pending alloy system that delivers enhanced thermal cycling performance and superior voiding performance without vacuum reflow, especially for high-reliability automotive applications.

Image Credit: Indium Corporation®

Engineered to withstand 3,000+ thermal cycles at -40 °C/125 °C across different PCB finishes and component types, Durafuse® HR is ideal for applications requiring an extended mission profile beyond what is achievable with traditional Pb-free alloys. No longer does high-reliability have to mean high-voiding, as Durafuse® HR outperforms SAC305 when it comes to bottom-terminated component voiding. It also offers reduced solder joint cracking and increased shear strength.

“At Indium Corporation, we believe that materials science changes the world,” said Senior Product Manager Chris Nash. “In that spirit, we believe that Durafuse® HR has the ability to revolutionize automotive soldering processes and numerous other high-reliability applications.”

Durafuse® HR features: