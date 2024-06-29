Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis

Measuring High-Range Alkalinity With CA900 Analyzer Protects Water Quality & Valuable System Infrastructure

Municipal water engineers tasked with preventing pipe corrosion by carefully balancing system pH/Alkalinity/DIC levels will find that the advanced CA900 Alkalinity Analyzer from Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD) automates the routine measurement of low- to high-range alkalinity  with a  cost-effective, precision approach.

ECD-CA900 Alkalinity Analyzer. Image Credit: Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD)

Failing to detect high levels of alkalinity accurately in municipal water presents several problems such as poor water quality, over-disinfection and maintenance issues. ECD’s CA900 Alkalinity Analyzer detects alkalinity from low to high ranges, which helps municipal water engineers, technicians and staff to avoid costly state and regulatory violations, fines and civil judgments.

For example, one of the U.S. EPA’s approved methods of preventing corrosion in piping requires the understanding and balancing of the proper relationship between pH, alkalinity and DIC levels. Otherwise, toxic lead and copper contaminants can be accidentally released into the water system, which corrodes piping and contaminates the drinking water.

The measure of alkalinity indicates the capacity of water to neutralize acids (pH). Alkaline compounds such as bicarbonates, carbonates and hydroxides remove hydrogen (H2) ions and lower the acidity of the water to prevent pipe corrosion. Water quality depends on maintaining the proper balance of pH and alkalinity levels, which is essential in everything from drinking water production to wastewater processes. 

Related Stories

Where high levels of alkalinity are a potential concern, the versatile CA900 Analyzer features a choice of four different factory pre-set alkalinity calibration ranges: 0 to>1000 ppm, 200-1000 ppm, 50 to 200 ppm and to 50 ppm. Users simply order the desired calibration range, and the analyzer comes ready to go right out of the box. The analyzer’s full-featured design also comes with four 4-20 analog outputs, an Ethernet digital output and four user-configurable alarm relays and amount dispensed to calculate the level of alkalinity in the sample.

Alkalinity Measurement with CA900 Analyzer

The advanced CA900 Analyzer from ECD is designed with sophisticated titration technology that is used to calculate alkalinity by dispensing known doses of a titrant fluid into a reaction cell while monitoring the pH level to its end point.  The analyzer then uses the titrant concentration and amount dispensed to calculate the level of alkalinity in the sample.

Typically, the CA900 Alkalinity Analyzer performs a single measurement per analysis cycle.  Its program sequence consists of a cleaning cycle, sample acquisition, monitoring of pH, adding the titrant fluid, mixing the fluid, calculation of results and data storage.  The desired frequency of analysis between cycles can be easily modified to the requirements of the user’s process.

Measuring potentially high alkalinity levels with ECD’s CA900 Analyzer is especially important for the effective treatment of both municipal drinking water and wastewater, where it can affect the wastewater anaerobic digestion process. Alkalinity in surface water generally results from the presence of calcium carbonate, CaCO3, which has been leached from rocks and soil and then enters surface or ground water systems. 

The intelligent CA900 Alkalinity Analyzer from ECD simplifies and automates measurement. Technicians can easily install and start up the CA900 Analyzer in less than 15 minutes with no special tools or training. It’s as easy as connecting the sample, the waste and reagent lines and then powering up the factory pre-calibrated analyzer. Wall mounting hardware is standard with each analyzer, but an optional bench top stand with reagent holder also is available.

Accessing information or customizing analysis routines are both easily accomplished with the CA900 Titration Analyzer’s user-friendly menu structure and touchscreen interface. The analyzer also can be web-enabled as a powerful internet of things (IoT) tool for remote monitoring and interfacing with personal handheld devices such as controllers, mobile phones, tablets, laptops and computers.

Source:

https://ecdi.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc.. (2024, June 29). Measuring High-Range Alkalinity With CA900 Analyzer Protects Water Quality & Valuable System Infrastructure. AZoM. Retrieved on June 29, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63269.

  • MLA

    Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc.. "Measuring High-Range Alkalinity With CA900 Analyzer Protects Water Quality & Valuable System Infrastructure". AZoM. 29 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63269>.

  • Chicago

    Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc.. "Measuring High-Range Alkalinity With CA900 Analyzer Protects Water Quality & Valuable System Infrastructure". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63269. (accessed June 29, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Electro-Chemical Devices, Inc.. 2024. Measuring High-Range Alkalinity With CA900 Analyzer Protects Water Quality & Valuable System Infrastructure. AZoM, viewed 29 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63269.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback