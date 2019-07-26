Self-Cleaning Ultra Violet Family of Water Analyzers Ready to Go Right Out of the Box with No Reagents

With their advanced ultra violet absorption sensing technology, the new family of UV-6 Analyzers from Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD) helps treatment plant engineers and technicians assure the safety of surface and ground water supplies, drinking water disinfection and protect the environment from untreated wastewater effluent.

UV-6 Analyzers

Relying on their sophisticated UV absorption correlation technology, the ECD UV-6 Analyzers are designed to monitor five separate parameters over a wide range of values. They accurately measure via their spectroscopic sensor at a 254 nm wavelength with correlation algorithms the presence of ammonia, nitrate chemical oxygen demand (COD), biological oxygen (BOD) or total organic carbon (TOC).

The analyses of these pollutants are based on the measurement of UV absorption in a collected sample. Ammonia measurement is available in two ranges: either 0 to 10 ppm or 0 to 1000 ppm. Nitrate measurement is available in three ranges: 0 to 30 mg/L, 0 to 100 mg/L or 0 to 250 mg/L. Measurement of COD, BOD and TOC is available in two ranges: 0 to 200 mg/L or 0 to 20,000 mg/L.

The absorbance of the solution or gas is measured though a quartz flow cell at a specific wavelength using a long-life Xenon light source and photo-detectors. The absorbance is related to the sample concentration according to the Beer-Lambert Law, which relates the attenuation of light to the properties of the solution through which a projected light is traveling.

The UV-6 Analyzers come pre-calibrated from the ECD factory, which makes them easy to install and start up. There’s no complicated assembly or calibration solutions, no special tooling needed or lengthy technician installation training. Simply remove the analyzer from the packaging, connect the sample, waste and cleaning lines, plug-in and power up the unit. Wall mounting hardware is provided standard, and an optional benchtop stand is also available.

This family of easy-to-use analyzers greatly reduces technician maintenance time and consumables expenses. The design of the UV-6 features a built-in spray cleaning system that keeps the light source and sensor cell free from algae growth and sticky particles to ensure accuracy. Best of all there are no costly reagents required, which also must be disposed of properly to prevent environmental contamination.

Data logging is provided via RS232 communications. Four alarm relays are included, which are normally open, 5 Amp at at 250 VAC, along with a single 4-20 mA output with 12-bit resolution. Choose from multiple power supply options: 110-130 VAC or 220-240 VAC /30VA / 50-60Hz, or 12-15 VDC /4A.

Source: https://ecdi.com/