Phytron’s Harsh Environment Stepper Motors for the Toughest Conditions

Phytron GmbH, represented exclusively in the UK by Mclennan, is a globally leading supplier of motion control solutions for extreme environmental conditions. For automation applications where standard specification motors are just not up to the job, the German manufacturer’s ZSH-series stepper motors are aimed at the toughest industrial settings including maritime and chemical industries, oil and gas, agricultural and construction machinery, biogas and energy production, and more.

Image Credit: Mclennan

The NEMA compatible ZSH-series is available in frame diameters of 57, 87 and 107 mm with holding torques from 0.45 to 17 Nm. The 2-phase 200 step/rev hybrid stepper motor design has smooth motion, suits unipolar or bipolar operation and is microstepping compatible. Standard ZSH motors have IP54 protection and an extended surface temperature range from -30 °C to +80 °C (briefly to 100 °). An optional IP68 protection class facilitates operation in climatic chambers or submerged in aggressive liquids such as fuel oils or detergents.

A comprehensive range of options with harsh-environment specifications include integral permanent magnet brakes and a choice of feedback encoders with resolution options of 50, 200 or 500 lines in 2- or 3-channel versions. Other customisation options include backlash-free planetary gear units with a wide choice of reduction ratios, double or alternative shaft dimensions and adapted mechanical interfacing, also electrical modification including terminal box wiring or extended length cabling.

Phytron’s ZSH series stepper motors are a part of a comprehensive range of standard, harsh and extreme duty stepper motors which includes stainless-steel housed versions, motors and actuators for operation in vacuum and cryogenic tasks, and space qualified motors. Phytron also offers compatible drives and motion controls. And Mclennan, through its several years’ experience working with Phytron, provides complementary harsh environment customised equipment as part of complete motion sub-systems along with comprehensive support.

Mclennan works closely with a selected number of globally recognised distribution partners providing motion control and automation solutions from single components to complete systems - including stepper, brushed and brushless servo motors, integrated motors, and many other motor types along with drives, gear units, positioning stages, motion controllers, software, training and comprehensive after sales support.

Source:

Mclennan

